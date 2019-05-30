Belfast City Airport is UKs most punctual airport

Analysis of Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) data has revealed George Best Belfast City Airport as the most punctual airport in the UK.

The study found flights from UK airports were delayed by an average of 16 minutes last year with average delays at Belfast City Airport just eight minutes.

Katy Best, Commercial Director at Belfast City Airport, said: “Being ranked as the number one UK most punctual airport performance is great news for the 2.6 million passengers who use Belfast City Airport each year.

“We listen to our customers and work closely will all our partners to ensure a smooth, enjoyable journey through the terminal.

“Last year we announced a £15m investment in our facilities to enhance the passenger experience. The refurbishment of the Departure Lounge and Security areas has resulted in additional seating, an improved retail and food and beverage offering, and an average security processing time of just six minutes.”

Not just the most punctual airport

The airport, from which Aer Lingus, British Airways, Flybe and KLM operate, was also named The Most Convenient Airport in the UK and Ireland in a study by The Telegraph.

The CAA report reviewed departure data for both scheduled and chartered flights at all 24 major UK airports.

In terms of best punctuality and on time performance, Belfast City Airport was followed by Liverpool John Lennon Airport (average delays of 10 minutes); Doncaster Sheffield Airport (average delays of 12 minutes) and Exeter (average delays of 12 minutes).