Belfast City Airport commits to renewable energy with Electric Ireland

George Best Belfast City Airport, which recently achieved Platinum Status in Business in the Community NI’s Environmental Benchmarking survey, have this week taken further steps to reduce their carbon footprint by announcing a new contract for 100% renewable energy with Electric Ireland.

The agreement with Belfast City Airport means that Electric Ireland, who are the leading electricity, gas & energy solutions partner to Large Energy Users (LEU) throughout the island of Ireland, will provide the airport, now in its 81st year, with approximately 5.2 million kWh of energy per annum to supply power to the 2.6 million passengers who use Belfast City Airport each year.

Chris Horner, Capital Projects and Engineering Manager at Belfast City Airport commented; “The environment has always been a key consideration to our growth strategy. This partnership with Electric Ireland further supports our commitment to implement policies that minimise waste and maximise efficiency.

“These policies include the procurement of our electricity from renewable sources alongside modern and innovative practices in waste management which have already seen waste to landfill drop from over 40% to just 2% in the past four years.”

David Fusco, Customer Relations Manager from Electric Ireland said: “We are working with clients like Belfast City Airport to support them in their ambition to change and evolve their supply chain and move towards a more sustainable form of energy consumption. Efficiency is key and it is our ambition to create long-term customer relationships that provide real valuable support to business.

“Our competitive pricing means that Belfast City Airport can choose this greener option easily and coupled with our expertise and service we hope it is the start of a long relationship. This partnership with the Belfast City Airport reflects our successful approach to building market share across a broad range of industries in Northern Ireland by offering competitive prices, premium energy products and positive customer relationships.”