Belfast Business Awards Shortlist is Revealed

| March 27, 2018
Belfast Business Awards

Paul McClurg, Bank of Ireland (Principle Sponsor) is pictured with Michelle Greeves, President, Belfast Chamber of Trade and Commerce and host of the event, Sarah Travers.

The entries are in, the judging panel have met, and we can now reveal who has made the shortlist for this year’s Belfast Business Awards.

100 finalists have made the cut, spanning 21 award categories, ranging from retail, hospitality, digital marketing, sustainability, family owned to growth and individual awards, as well as two new categories; Small Business Coach /Mentor of the Year, and Best Technology based business. The gala ceremony will take place on Friday 27th April 2018 at the iconic St Anne’s Cathedral.

Organised and hosted by Belfast Chamber of Trade & Commerce with Principal Sponsor, Bank of Ireland UK, the annual, highly-coveted ceremony has become synonymous with recognising, promoting and rewarding the excellence of Belfast-based companies.

Michelle Greeves, President of Belfast Chamber of Trade and Commerce said: “We have been completely and utterly blown away by the sheer volume and exceptional quality of the entries this year. We have received almost double the amount compared to previous years, and the level is just outstanding – competition was extremely tough and to be shortlisted was extremely difficult.

“Over the coming days and weeks, the finalists will undertake interviews with our panel of judges to decide the overall winners in each category.

“There will also be extensive mystery shopping for the customer service and hospitality-based categories, so I encourage everyone to do their very best to showcase their business and staff to their absolute best ability.

“The awards night is a real highlight in the Chamber calendar and to have it in Saint Anne’s Cathedral this year is just fabulous. It is such an iconic building, steeped in history and architectural excellence and will be a night to truly celebrate, to network and to give yourself and team a well-deserved pat on the back.

Michelle concluded: “I would like to take this opportunity to thank all of the entrants for the time and effort that has gone into the entries and to congratulate those shortlisted – as I’ve said, the competition was extremely fierce this year so if you have made the cut, you should be very proud indeed.”

Paul McClurg, from Bank of Ireland who are the lead sponsor for the fourth-year running said: “The sheer level of entries this year cements the fact that business and growth in Belfast and beyond is buoyant, it is positive and is definitely worth celebrating.

“Bank of Ireland has been involved with these awards since they were relaunched in 2014 we have seen so many brilliant companies and individuals come together to showcase what really is exceptional business practice that both they and we should be very proud of.”

Paul concluded: “We look forward to the event on the 27th April and sharing the success of the winners.”

The Belfast Business Awards Gala Ball will take place at St Anne’s Cathedral on Friday 27th April 2018. For further information and a full list of the shortlist visit  www.belfastchamber.com. For tickets contact Martina Connolly on [email protected] or call 028 9033 1399.

Belfast Business Awards Shortlist 2018

Customer Service Excellence, Hospitality Sector

Cyprus Avenue
Espresso Elements
Fratelli Belfast
Odyssey Bowl
The Bake House
The Tipsy Bird

 

Best New Business

Groundswell Growth Ltd
John Bell House
Roar and Explore
Rose & Brimstone
The Transfer Tutor
TQ Park Ltd (Vertigo Indoor Skydiving)

 

Customer Service Excellence, Independent Retailer

Henderson Group
Kukoon Rugs
LearningSPACE
Rose & Brimstone
Seams Perfect
Uberfone

Best Marketing Initiative

MKB Law
Slim’s Healthy Kitchen
SPAR NI – Henderson Group
The MAC
Translink
Victoria Square

 

Customer Service Excellence, Professional Business Services
Lowry Grace Consulting Ltd
MKB Law
PKF-FPM Accountants Ltd
UCEF Electrical Company
Virgin Money
Webrecruit Ireland

 

Business Growth
Dawson Andrews
FinTrU Ltd
Jago Communications
Keenan Healthcare
Profile Tree
Selective Travel Management

Social Enterprise of the Year

ArtsEkta

GLL c/o. Shankill Leisure Centre

The Ortus Group

Ulster Supported Employment Ltd

Best Family Business
Arcadia Delicatessen
Fresh Garbage
Glandore
Majestic Kitchens & Bedrooms
Mascott Construction
The Morning Star

Best Company to work for
Bell & Company
FinTrU Ltd
George Best Belfast City Airport
GolfNow
PKF-FPM Accountants Ltd
White Ink Architects

Young Business Person of the Year (U30)
Andrew Fulton from Dawson Andrews
Emma Gribben from Digital by Emma
Peter Bradley from Quinn’s Belfast (2009) Ltd.
Robbie Bryson from RCITY Media
Peter Ringland from The Ringland Group

Ian Megahey from WorkPal

  

 

Best Business Premises
88 Retail Ltd (ARC Units at Titanic)
Café Parisien
GolfNow
Grant Thornton
Oasis Travel
Pinpoint Property

Employee of the year
Roisin Moss from Abacus Professional Recruitment
Diane Dyer from Bravissmo
Kimberley Lavery from Espresso Elements
Sandrine Escudie from Micro Focus
Kym Horner from MKB Law

Connor Mills from Uberfone

Involvement in the Community
Breastival Belfast
George Best Belfast City Airport
O’Reilly Stewart Solicitors
The Welcome Organisation
Ulster Bank

WISPA (Women in Sport & Physical Activity)

Business Person of the Year
JOANNE STUART, Catalyst Inc.
SAMUEL J ANDERSON, Icemos Tehnology Ltd
KEITH GRAHAM, Selective Travel Management
GARETH LOYE, Mascott Construction
YUSEF VESALI, UCEF Electrical Company
LORNA McADOO, Version 1

Best Creative Business
INVIZ
Lise McGreevy
Mammoth
NI Silver
Profile Tree
Titanic Denim

Best Digital Business
Digital Twenty Four
Fathom
Groundswell Growth Ltd
i3 Digital
SaltDNA
SQS Group Ltd

Best Age-Friendly Business
Shopmobility Belfast
Strand Arts Centre
Queens Film Theatre
Marks & Spencer
Translink

Best Eatery/Coffee Shop *COFFEE SHOP FINALISTS*
Bob & Berts, Lisburn Road
Bob & Berts, Stranmillis Road
Espresso Elements
Guilt Trip Coffee + Donuts
Loaf Café & Bakery (NOW Group)
The Bake House

Best Eatery/Coffee Shop *EATERY FINALISTS*
Café Parisien
Fish City, Belfast
Havana Bank Sq.
Slim’s Healthy Kitchen
The Ivory Restaurant
Town Square (Ringland Group)

Small Business coach/Mentor of the Year

No finalists announced, the WINNER will be announced on Friday 27th April at the Gala Night

  

 

 

Best Technology Based Business
Beezer
Clarity Locums
IRP Commerce
Simplicity Group
TapSOS Ltd
The Lava Group

Lifetime Achievement Award

No finalists announced, the WINNER will be announced on Friday 27th April at the Gala Night

