Belfast Business Awards Shortlist is Revealed

The entries are in, the judging panel have met, and we can now reveal who has made the shortlist for this year’s Belfast Business Awards.

100 finalists have made the cut, spanning 21 award categories, ranging from retail, hospitality, digital marketing, sustainability, family owned to growth and individual awards, as well as two new categories; Small Business Coach /Mentor of the Year, and Best Technology based business. The gala ceremony will take place on Friday 27th April 2018 at the iconic St Anne’s Cathedral.

Organised and hosted by Belfast Chamber of Trade & Commerce with Principal Sponsor, Bank of Ireland UK, the annual, highly-coveted ceremony has become synonymous with recognising, promoting and rewarding the excellence of Belfast-based companies.

Michelle Greeves, President of Belfast Chamber of Trade and Commerce said: “We have been completely and utterly blown away by the sheer volume and exceptional quality of the entries this year. We have received almost double the amount compared to previous years, and the level is just outstanding – competition was extremely tough and to be shortlisted was extremely difficult.

“Over the coming days and weeks, the finalists will undertake interviews with our panel of judges to decide the overall winners in each category.

“There will also be extensive mystery shopping for the customer service and hospitality-based categories, so I encourage everyone to do their very best to showcase their business and staff to their absolute best ability.

“The awards night is a real highlight in the Chamber calendar and to have it in Saint Anne’s Cathedral this year is just fabulous. It is such an iconic building, steeped in history and architectural excellence and will be a night to truly celebrate, to network and to give yourself and team a well-deserved pat on the back.

Michelle concluded: “I would like to take this opportunity to thank all of the entrants for the time and effort that has gone into the entries and to congratulate those shortlisted – as I’ve said, the competition was extremely fierce this year so if you have made the cut, you should be very proud indeed.”

Paul McClurg, from Bank of Ireland who are the lead sponsor for the fourth-year running said: “The sheer level of entries this year cements the fact that business and growth in Belfast and beyond is buoyant, it is positive and is definitely worth celebrating.

“Bank of Ireland has been involved with these awards since they were relaunched in 2014 we have seen so many brilliant companies and individuals come together to showcase what really is exceptional business practice that both they and we should be very proud of.”

Paul concluded: “We look forward to the event on the 27th April and sharing the success of the winners.”

The Belfast Business Awards Gala Ball will take place at St Anne’s Cathedral on Friday 27th April 2018. For further information and a full list of the shortlist visit www.belfastchamber.com . For tickets contact Martina Connolly on [email protected] or call 028 9033 1399.

Belfast Business Awards Shortlist 2018

Customer Service Excellence, Hospitality Sector

Cyprus Avenue Espresso Elements Fratelli Belfast Odyssey Bowl The Bake House The Tipsy Bird

Best New Business

Groundswell Growth Ltd John Bell House Roar and Explore Rose & Brimstone The Transfer Tutor TQ Park Ltd (Vertigo Indoor Skydiving)

Customer Service Excellence, Independent Retailer

Henderson Group Kukoon Rugs LearningSPACE Rose & Brimstone Seams Perfect Uberfone

Best Marketing Initiative

MKB Law Slim’s Healthy Kitchen SPAR NI – Henderson Group The MAC Translink Victoria Square Customer Service Excellence, Professional Business Services Lowry Grace Consulting Ltd MKB Law PKF-FPM Accountants Ltd UCEF Electrical Company Virgin Money Webrecruit Ireland

Business Growth Dawson Andrews FinTrU Ltd Jago Communications Keenan Healthcare Profile Tree Selective Travel Management Social Enterprise of the Year ArtsEkta GLL c/o. Shankill Leisure Centre The Ortus Group Ulster Supported Employment Ltd Best Family Business Arcadia Delicatessen Fresh Garbage Glandore Majestic Kitchens & Bedrooms Mascott Construction The Morning Star Best Company to work for Bell & Company FinTrU Ltd George Best Belfast City Airport GolfNow PKF-FPM Accountants Ltd White Ink Architects Young Business Person of the Year (U30) Andrew Fulton from Dawson Andrews Emma Gribben from Digital by Emma Peter Bradley from Quinn’s Belfast (2009) Ltd. Robbie Bryson from RCITY Media Peter Ringland from The Ringland Group Ian Megahey from WorkPal Best Business Premises 88 Retail Ltd (ARC Units at Titanic) Café Parisien GolfNow Grant Thornton Oasis Travel Pinpoint Property Employee of the year Roisin Moss from Abacus Professional Recruitment Diane Dyer from Bravissmo Kimberley Lavery from Espresso Elements Sandrine Escudie from Micro Focus Kym Horner from MKB Law Connor Mills from Uberfone Involvement in the Community Breastival Belfast George Best Belfast City Airport O’Reilly Stewart Solicitors The Welcome Organisation Ulster Bank WISPA (Women in Sport & Physical Activity) Business Person of the Year JOANNE STUART, Catalyst Inc. SAMUEL J ANDERSON, Icemos Tehnology Ltd KEITH GRAHAM, Selective Travel Management GARETH LOYE, Mascott Construction YUSEF VESALI, UCEF Electrical Company LORNA McADOO, Version 1 Best Creative Business INVIZ Lise McGreevy Mammoth NI Silver Profile Tree Titanic Denim Best Digital Business Digital Twenty Four Fathom Groundswell Growth Ltd i3 Digital SaltDNA SQS Group Ltd Best Age-Friendly Business Shopmobility Belfast Strand Arts Centre Queens Film Theatre Marks & Spencer Translink Best Eatery/Coffee Shop *COFFEE SHOP FINALISTS* Bob & Berts, Lisburn Road Bob & Berts, Stranmillis Road Espresso Elements Guilt Trip Coffee + Donuts Loaf Café & Bakery (NOW Group) The Bake House Best Eatery/Coffee Shop *EATERY FINALISTS* Café Parisien Fish City, Belfast Havana Bank Sq. Slim’s Healthy Kitchen The Ivory Restaurant Town Square (Ringland Group) Small Business coach/Mentor of the Year No finalists announced, the WINNER will be announced on Friday 27th April at the Gala Night Best Technology Based Business Beezer Clarity Locums IRP Commerce Simplicity Group TapSOS Ltd The Lava Group

Lifetime Achievement Award

No finalists announced, the WINNER will be announced on Friday 27th April at the Gala Night

Category: Other Articles