Belfast Business Awards 20i8 close on Friday 16th March: ONE DAY LEFT!

There is just one day left to enter the highly coveted Belfast Business Awards.

Friday 16th March 2018 at midnight will see the final entry accepted for the annual awards which are firmly established as a benchmark for excellence in today’s competitive business environment.

Sponsored by Bank of Ireland UK, the awards are hosted by Belfast Chamber of Trade and Commerce and have become synonymous with recognising, promoting and rewarding the excellence of Belfast-based companies.

Michelle Greeves, President of Belfast Chamber of Trade and Commerce said: “We are in the final hours left to enter these fantastic awards and we have already received some fantastic entries.

“This year we have 21 awards across a broad range of categories which span Employee of the year, Best Creative Business, Best Business Premises to Customer Service Excellence amongst many more.

“Entering the awards couldn’t be easier, it is all done online, it is completely free and you can even read tips from the independent judges on what to include in your entry.

“This year’s event will be held in the iconic and spectacular, St Anne’s Cathedral, Belfast, on Friday 27th April, and will truly showcase the excellence in business that this city represents.

Michelle concluded: “We would like to encourage as many businesses to enter as possible to celebrate and mark their achievements – even to be shortlisted is such a fantastic achievement.”

Paul McClurg, Lead Senior Business Manager, Bank of Ireland UK, who are lead sponsor for the fourth year running commented: “These awards are an excellent opportunity for businesses to shine and to showcase just what they can do with their talent, creativity and dedication to being the very best, able to compete with a global audience.”

Paul concluded: “We are proud to be involved in what have become the most prestigious business awards in Belfast and encourage as many companies and individuals to enter as possible.”

The Belfast Business Awards will take place on Friday 27th April at St Anne’s Cathedral, Belfast. Entry deadline is Friday 16th March 2018 at midnight. visit www.belfastchamber.com to enter.

Photo caption: Pictured is Michelle Greeves, President of Belfast Chamber of Trade and Commerce with Paul McClurg, Lead Senior Business Manager, Bank of Ireland UK and Sarah Travers, who will host the spectacular awards event in St Anne’s Cathedral on Friday 27th April 2018. Visit www.belfastchamber.com to enter by Friday 16th March at midnight.

Category: Other Articles