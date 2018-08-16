Belfast-based watch company Enoksen launched: Business First Interview

Business First Online talks to Hans Henrik Enoksen, founder of new Belfast based watch company Enoksen, which will officially launch in Belfast tonight (16 August).

The company has already enjoyed significant success selling to customers around the world including Scandinavia, America, France, Luxembourg, Italy and Australia, in the few short months since its inception.

Additionally, it has secured high profile international ambassadors including French model Bernard Fouquet – known for modelling in global advertising campaigns for Tommy Hilfiger, UGG Australia, Ralph Lauren and Clarins; and former international tennis player Mikael Pernfors, both of whom will be in attendance at tomorrow night’s launch.

How/why did you come up with the idea to start Enoksen?

It was a combination of a lifelong passion for watches and the desire to make something that was functional, beautiful and affordable. I wanted to make credible watches for those who don’t want to spend Rolex money.

Where do you see the brand in five years?

We will have a solid but not excessive range of watches for both men and women. We’ll also have more high profile ambassadors who work with us not because we pay them to, but because we share their values. We will have feet on the ground in the 50 most significant cities around the world and we will be a brand based on simplicity and sustainability.

Do you plan on always being headquartered in Belfast?

Yes, why not? The project was born here and we have our creative and logistics resources here. We have recently made a deal with USEL, who will be supplying leather and canvass watch pouches for us – handmade in Belfast. I came to Belfast five years ago and it is my home now.

What does success look like to you?

My definition of success has changed over the years, but at this stage in life it is about being healthy and fit, being a good father and a good husband, treating people with respect and having enough to live comfortably.

I was never driven by money and a part of the idea behind Enoksen is to get the freedom to work from anywhere I choose, having enough time for my family, my friends and my hobbies and saying goodbye to the hamster wheel for good. Running to stand still is not a happy place, and yet that is exactly what 99% of us are doing.

How do you differentiate from your competitors?

There are a lot of people out there who are sick and tired of branded products and Enoksen is created to cater for them specifically. It is near-impossible to find a watch which doesn’t have a name and a logo on the dial, and that is one of the many ways in which we differ.

Functionality is the most important part of the watch. In my opinion a watch does not benefit from having my name on the dial, or any other name for that matter.

It takes a confident person to wear a watch that doesn’t immediately tell the world how much you paid for it.

What companies/brands inspire you?

Brands that live by a ‘Less is More’ approach in general. A car brand like Mini is getting a lot of things right and the fact that you are not stereotyped when driving a Mini is very attractive.

Rich or poor, you never look out of place in a Mini. Rolex is also an amazing story and the founder Hans Wilsdorf is one of my heroes. His approach to business and branding was amazing and remains an eternal inspiration.

He wanted to create the best company and the best products possible, he was creative and he wasn’t driven by making an exit in 3-5 years. He was in it for life and Rolex is what it is today because of him.

What is a typical day like for you?

My day starts with a massive highlight, which is waking up our 2-year old daughter and getting her ready for nursery. Like most parents, my wife and I feel guilty for dropping her off at the nursery for most of the day, so the time in the morning is precious.

Next highlight is a great cup of coffee from one of the new coffee temples in Belfast. 5A is one of my preferred spots.

Then hours of work, interrupted by lunch. Sometimes a bit of tennis after lunch, but more often than not I find myself in the office or on the road most of the afternoon.

After work it is family time and seeing my daughter’s smile when I pick her up makes it all worthwhile.

