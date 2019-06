Becky Mercer has been named Head of Business Consulting Zymplify Belfast. Her role is to help businesses grow through multichannel marketing automation.

Becky started her career off at Convergys, where she managed a team of 15 staff, generating leads and qualified opportunities for clients. She moved on from this role, starting as a Sales and Marketing manager for Bannatyne Fitness, where she honed her marketing knowledge. Becky started initially with Zymplify in September 2018.