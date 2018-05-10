BDO Northern Ireland and Queen’s launch new Accountancy Lab

BDO Northern Ireland and Queen’s University Belfast today launched a new major training programme – the Accountancy Lab – that will provide 200 accountancy students at Queen’s with an invaluable opportunity to undertake a simulated audit on a real company.

The Accountancy Lab, the first of its kind in Northern Ireland, will see first and second year Queen’s accountancy undergraduates produce detailed assessments of County Down-based manufacturer, Nitronica, under the direction of senior professionals.

Managed by Queen’s Management School, the intensive two-day programme is designed to accelerate the competencies, experience and work readiness of students before they enter employment.

Laura Jackson, Partner at BDO Northern Ireland, said: “There is a growing and crucial need for work-ready graduates with a real understanding of how accountancy works in practice. The Accountancy Lab will give students an experience of how audit, tax and advisory professionals work together to analysis business performance and develop strategies under challenging time constraints.

“Directors and senior managers from BDO Northern Ireland will guide participants through the processes, but also highlight the realistic standards and demands that need to meet in the workplace. This collaboration gives us a great opportunity to help prepare young talent for successful careers and deepens our strong relationship with Queen’s. We’ve been greatly impressed by the high calibre of the Management School and its strategy for accelerating talent and innovation in business.”

Professor Ciaran Connolly, Accounting Subject Leader, Queen’s Management School, commented: “The Accountancy Lab is an excellent example of how academia and business can collaborate in order to educate, inspire and prepare students for life after university. The Accountancy Lab exposes students to analysis and problem solving, collaboration and teamwork, together with requiring them to be flexible and adaptable – skills that are essential in all walks of life.”

Dr Martin Kelly, Undergraduate Accounting Programme Director, Queen’s Management School, remarked: ‘Using a practical and innovative approach, the Accountancy Lab will enable our students to interact with business professionals and help them to develop skills and attributes which are essential in the workplace.’

