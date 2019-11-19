BDO Interview Award helps UU students careers

Accounting students at Ulster University are vying for the opportunity to enhance their employability skills and kick-start their careers thanks to the BDO Interview Award.

The award process, now in its 4th year, is organised by Ulster University’s Business School and the Employability and Careers Department and includes skill training provided by senior staff at BDO Northern Ireland.

Participating students are currently enrolled in an innovative module on Career Entrepreneurship as part of the BSc (Hons) Accounting Pathways programme at the University’s Business School.

An interview skills session, delivered by BDO, sets the scene for the students before they face a panel comprising of BDO and UU senior staff in ‘mock’ interviews to help candidates hone their interview techniques. Successful candidates will receive a monetary award and a placement with BDO Northern Ireland.

BDO Interview Award

Launching this year’s scheme, BDO NI Partner Laura Jackson said:“Gaining a competitive edge is critical to succeed in business. It is also essential to ensure that you stand out from the crowd at interview time. We value this relationship with Ulster University as it allows us to identify the next generation of business leaders and puts them firmly on their path to success.

“This year’s candidates are excellent with impressive credentials and the quality of these students reflects the hard work and standards of our local educational institutions. We must ensure that graduates are able to adapt quickly to the workplace environment and BDO are passionate about nurturing future talent by offering practical experience that complements studies.”

Laura Morgan, Teaching Fellow at Ulster University added: “This element of the module facilitates the growth and development of our young people in preparation for the workplace by giving them real life experience that money simply cannot buy. By adding a leading employer’s input such as BDO to this module, it adds to our students’ experiences and exposure to local industry.”

The interviews took place on 14th November with the successful candidates to be announced in the new year and to take up their positions in March 2020.