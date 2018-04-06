Barclays Appoints Liam McGonigle as Business Development Manager

Barclays have bolstered their offer to commercial finance intermediaries in Northern Ireland & Scotland with the appointment of Liam McGonigle to the role of Business Development Manager.

Liam joins the team from Barclays Wealth, which has given him extensive experience of helping clients with their personal and commercial requirements. In his new role, Liam will work with intermediaries to support small and medium-sized businesses gain access to the funding they need to achieve their ambitions.

Commenting on the appointment, National Head of Barclays Business Development, Tony Geary said “Liam’s appointment further demonstrates our commitment and focus on our commercial intermediary offering and he brings a wealth of industry experience that will support our existing team.

“Moving forward, we are aiming to grow our partnerships with intermediaries across Northern Ireland & Scotland, as well as introducing new capabilities and products over the coming months”.

If you love this article, you need never miss another! Become a subscriber to Business First and recieve our weekly news digest straight to you inbox. Choose the articles you want to read SUBSCRIBE! Hello Many thanks for joining us at Business First. We are constantly updating the website, so please check back regularly – and if you have a story you think would be of interest to our readers, please let me know. We’ll keep in touch, and if there’s anything we can do for you, please just drop me a line. Gavin Gavin Walker, Managing Editor ([email protected] 028 9147 2119)

Category: Movers & Shakers, Other Articles