Home » Other Articles » Barbie gets fired up for hospitality industry

Barbie gets fired up for hospitality industry

hospitality industry

The flames on the grills will set alight for the hospitality industry at the end of this summer when the hospitality industry downs its tools for a party.

Belfast’s The Dirty Onion is set to welcome over 300 managers, chefs, waiters and bar staff from across Northern Ireland on Monday 2nd September for the BBQ supported by a number of suppliers, offering an opportunity for the trade to take a night off and network while raising money for two charitable causes.

The event will support Northern Ireland’s Cancer Fund for Children and Alzheimer’s NI. A number of leading industry suppliers will be providing their products and services pro bono to assist with fundraising including Daly Recruitment, ASG & Partners, Hastings Hotels, Hendersons Foodservice, Beannchor, United Wine Merchants and Molson Coors.

Nichola Daly, committee member and creator of the event, said: “Due to the success of this event previously, I have been inundated with requests from suppliers and industry staff for another BBQ. Along with a committee of industry representatives, we have joined forces to work on organising a fun end of summer event for good causes. Hospitality employees are only too often viewed as the key to many others having a good night; now it’s their turn to relax and enjoy a night in the company of industry peers.”

Admission to the event is by ticket only with tickets available to purchase online. Priced at £20 each ticket gains admission, BBQ and two complimentary drinks plus entertainment.

To purchase tickets click here.

For more information or to donate prizes go to the Facebook Event Page here.

Share
Tweet
Share

Recommended Articles: