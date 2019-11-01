Home » Other Articles » Baker Tilly Mooney Moore welcomes new team of graduates and apprentices

Baker Tilly Mooney Moore welcomes new team of graduates and apprentices

Baker Tilly Mooney Moore

Accounting and business advisory firm, Baker Tilly Mooney Moore, has welcomed six new members to its team with a fresh intake of graduates and higher level apprentices.

Both the graduates and apprentices will be offered on-the-job practical experience as they embark on their careers.

Denise Martin, HR Officer at Baker Tilly Mooney Moore said: “We are delighted to welcome such an ambitious group to the team. It’s a fantastic opportunity for anyone interested in pursuing a career in accounting and advisory. Career progression is something we’re passionate about here at Baker Tilly Mooney Moore and we offer a comprehensive training package, including financial support towards course and exam fees.”

The firm provides accountancy and business advisory services to clients in the private, public and voluntary sectors including Audit & Assurance, Taxation, Restructuring & Insolvency and Consulting. Visit www.bakertillymooneymoore.co.uk to find out more.

Share
Tweet
Share

Recommended Articles: