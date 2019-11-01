Baker Tilly Mooney Moore welcomes new team of graduates and apprentices

Accounting and business advisory firm, Baker Tilly Mooney Moore, has welcomed six new members to its team with a fresh intake of graduates and higher level apprentices.

Both the graduates and apprentices will be offered on-the-job practical experience as they embark on their careers.

Denise Martin, HR Officer at Baker Tilly Mooney Moore said: “We are delighted to welcome such an ambitious group to the team. It’s a fantastic opportunity for anyone interested in pursuing a career in accounting and advisory. Career progression is something we’re passionate about here at Baker Tilly Mooney Moore and we offer a comprehensive training package, including financial support towards course and exam fees.”

The firm provides accountancy and business advisory services to clients in the private, public and voluntary sectors including Audit & Assurance, Taxation, Restructuring & Insolvency and Consulting. Visit www.bakertillymooneymoore.co.uk to find out more.