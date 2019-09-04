Baker Tilly Mooney Moore sponsors Leading Organisation Change Award at CO3 Awards

Baker Tilly Mooney Moore is a proud sponsor of the Leading Organisation Change Award at the much anticipated CO3 Awards.

The awards, which celebrate the people who make Northern Ireland a better place to live and work, offer the opportunity to thank charity leaders for everything they do.

Donal Laverty, Consulting Partner at Baker Tilly Mooney Moore said: “Once a year we get the chance to come together and recognise leaders in the third sector for the innovative, courageous and transformative work they do to help others. This year we are again delighted to sponsor the Leading Organisation Change Award that champions the people who lead their charities and organisations to be better than ever.”

The awards ceremony will be preceded by CO3’s annual conference which will be hosted by broadcaster Wendy Austin. This year’s theme will be “Why?” exploring fundamental questions about the nature of charities and the business of doing good.

To find out more about the awards or nominate someone you know, visit www.co3.bz/co3conferenceandawards2020