Autoline Insurance celebrates year at Balmoral Show

The Balmoral Show was back for another successful year, with more than 120,000 people attending one of the biggest events in the Northern Ireland agriculture calendar from 15th – 18th May 2019. This year’s theme, ‘It’s all in the Show’ sums up the excitement and huge effort that goes into this extraordinary agricultural event, whether it is as a livestock exhibitor, trader or visitor.

Autoline Insurance Group was once again ensuring that its farming partners and community are ahead of the herd as it exhibited at this year’s event and continued its commitment to the sponsorship of the Beef Shorthorn Category for the fourth year in a row. The competition is a highlight of the show and, just like every year, aims to showcase some of the very best of Beef Shorthorn cattle for the Champion spot.

The Autoline team was out in full force to support the farming community, encouraging visitors to get involved through a number of fun and engaging farm themed activities and children’s entertainment at its stand opposite the cattle ring. Entertainment at Autoline’s interactive marquee included face painting and Jumping Clay Mini Makes Clay workshops for kids.

The Balmoral Show provides opportunities to not only view the finest livestock but enjoy top-class entertainment and delicious food. The NI Food Pavilion at Balmoral showcased a wonderful display of the best local food produced across NI, from very niche, home-based businesses to much larger producers, providing a platform for everyone to exhibit and meet the local consumers.

Autoline is delighted to have partnered with leading food producers across NI to showcase some of the best talent and food that is produced in the province. This includes behind the scenes clips, displaying the hard work that goes on, documented as part of its engaging Autoline’s #downonthefarm docu-series with a foodie twist. The series includes videos profiling the people behind the brands, their stories and the processes of the well-known local products. These include Ballymena based Granny Shaws Fudge, Neary Nogs chocolate and Glens of Antrim potatoes.

Autoline’s ‘Road to Balmoral’ mini-series is available to view on its Facebook channel, celebrating local businesses and behind the scenes footage of successful homegrown food producers.

Autoline’s Head of Agriculture, Richard Henderson, commented, “Balmoral Show is the biggest event in the farming and agriculture calendar. It continues to change, develop and expand each year and it is now truly an event for everyone, bringing together people of all ages and from all walks of life, to celebrate all that NI has to offer. As one of Northern Ireland’s leading agriculture insurance brokers, we are passionate about supporting our current clients and assisting new farmers with advice on how to protect their business with tailored insurance. We are delighted to be sponsoring the Beef Shorthorn Category for the fourth year in a row, which we believe is a highlight of the iconic event.”

Autoline is passionate about supporting local NI agriculture through farming events, but also ensuring its expert advisors understand the region’s farming enterprises.The majority of Autoline’s insurance advisors come from a farming background, so the company is best placed to understand the effort, time and commitment that goes into producing some of the finest foods in the world. Therefore, the company has expert knowledge of the farming world and understands business success.

The Autoline team is available to provide expert advice and knowledge to farm owners interested in enhancing and protecting their business through bespoke farm insurance. For more information visit www.autoline.co.uk.

ENDS

For further media information, please contact:

Fiona Hanna/Michaela Diamond

Jago

Tel: 028 909 18420/077 65199 867

Email: [email protected]