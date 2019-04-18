Asia helping drive golf tourism in Northern Ireland

For the first time, Northern Ireland was represented at the Asia Golf Tourism Convention in Cambodia as part of its drive to grow the value of golf tourism to £50 million per year by 2020.

According to the International Association of Golf Tour Operators (IAGTO) Asia continues to emerge globally as an area of real growth potential for golf tourism. In 2018, IAGTO golf tour operators in Asia reported outbound golf travel sales up 4.8% year on year.

Organised by IAGTO, the convention which took place from 31 March to 3 April was an opportunity to network with more than 100 tour operators representing in excess of €1 billion of travel sales. Across two days of the convention, Tourism NI met Asian golf tour operators to promote Northern Ireland golf and encourage the operators to include Northern Ireland into their golf itineraries.

Speaking about the convention, Leanne Rice, Tourism NI Golf Marketing Manager said; “Golf travellers from Asia are largely drawn to golf destinations famous for hosting high profile golf tournaments. In July 2019, The Open, golf’s oldest and most international championship will make an historic return to Northern Ireland after 68 years from where it will be broadcast to over 600 million households around the world. The Asian Golf Tourism Convention was the perfect opportunity to talk about what Northern Ireland has to offer as a golf destination before it hits the screens.”

Tourism NI will continue to promote Northern Ireland internationally as a golf destination to other markets at the North American Golf Convention in June and the International Golf Travel Market in October.