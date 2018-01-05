ASG announces new partnership with Elevate PR

Sasha McKnight (Deputy Head of PR) and Vicki Caddy (Director of PR) from ASG & Partners and Claire Feely (Director of Client Services) and Emma Kelly (Managing Director) at Elevate PR.

ASG & Partners, has announced a new partnership with Dublin-based PR and social media agency, Elevate PR.

This development comes as part of ASG’s ongoing strategy to establish a unique set of partnerships with a range of specialists in marketing services, to offer clients of both companies an enhanced and comprehensive service.

ASG, a leading player in the Northern Ireland marketing and communications business for over 35 years, has established partnerships with a number of other specialists in digital marketing, app development, website user experience and digital advertising.

Elevate PR, founded in 2001 by Emma Kelly, is one of Dublin’s leading independent agencies specialising in consumer PR, influencer marketing, social media and event management with an impressive stable of brands in sectors including retail, design, fashion, technology, food, drinks, hospitality and personal care.

Director of PR at ASG & Partners, Vicki Caddy said: “In a world where communications is constantly changing, we are working hard to offer our clients an unrivalled and tight-knit network of best-in-class specialists, and with Brexit on the horizon, and the obvious impact it will have on business across the Island of Ireland, our partnership with Elevate will further strengthen our offering, both here and in the Republic.

“We have worked alongside Emma and the team at Elevate on a number of PR projects over the past 10 years, and have found their values and ambitions similar to ours. They are fresh and forward-thinking and, led by their in-depth consumer insights, they excel at developing clever strategies and thoughtful executions that deliver first-class results on behalf of their clients.”

Emma Kelly, Manager Director of Elevate PR said: “We see a big opportunity with an all-island approach for brands and organisations going forward, especially with the uncertainty of Brexit. There is great synergy between the approach of both agencies and we collaborate well. Belfast and Dublin are two dynamic, inspiring cities and the time is right for us to work in partnership with ASG. As we increasingly focus on an influencer first model of communication, we are excited to work with ASG to build relationships with trailblazers and thought leaders both north and south.”

For information visit www.asgandpartners.com or www.elevate.ie

Category: Movers & Shakers, Other Articles