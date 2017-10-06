Ardmore strengthens top team with key strategic appointments

Ardmore Advertising has appointed Mark Irwin as managing director and confirmed that founder and former managing director, John Keane, will take up the role of chief executive officer with immediate effect.

As part its strategic plan for consolidation and growth, Paul Bowen, group creative director and Miriam Moertl, senior account director, have been appointed to the company’s board of directors.

Ardmore Advertising chief executive, John Keane, said: “To consolidate our strengths and position our team to deliver the best for our clients, I’m delighted to welcome Mark, Paul and Miriam to join me on the senior management team. These adjustments to our accomplished team build a strengthened base from which we can propel clients further forward as we expand our services.

“Mark joined Ardmore in 2005 and has made an outstanding contribution to our growth.

“In his new role, Mark will ensure that we continue to provide class-leading commercially-focused strategic and creative solutions for clients across the UK and Ireland and increasingly further afield though our membership of Worldwide Partners Inc. (WPI).”

Established in 1989, Ardmore Advertising combines a committed, specialist team of more than 50 staff, representing significant clients across the public and private sectors including Argento, Dale Farm, I Feel Slovenia, InterTradeIreland, Irwin’s Bakery, Lunn’s, MCS Group, Phoenix Natural Gas, Saudia, Stena Line, Subway, Translink and Visit Belfast.

John Keane added: “The demand for creativity, ideas and brand passion is intact in an industry undergoing a huge transformation and the demand for fast-moving integration continues to grow unabated. Ardmore has and continues to be at the forefront of positive change and thinking, realigning strengths and skills in areas where we can make the most impact.”

Earlier this year, Keane was appointed vice-chair of Colorado-based Worldwide Partners Inc., (WPI) a global advertising and marketing communications network comprising more than 65 independent agencies across 50 countries.

Keane is also chair of leading Belfast-based strategic public relations specialist LK Communications, a sister company to Ardmore Advertising.

Category: Movers & Shakers, Other Articles