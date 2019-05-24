AMI wins 2019 Vertical Market Specialist of the Year at Tech Excellence Awards

AMI, Ireland’s leading secure IT recycling company, today announces that it has won the 2019 Vertical Market Specialist of the Year Award at the 19th annual Irish Tech Excellence Awards in front of 600 attendees in the Citywest Hotel, Dublin on Thursday, 23rd May.

The Tech Excellence Awards recognise excellence in the design, implementation and support of technology solutions and services. AMI was awarded Vertical Market Specialist of the Year by the experienced judging panel in recognition of its continued business growth, successful partnerships in the public and private sector, and underlying security focus demonstrated through its achievement of industry leading accreditations.

In the past 12 months, AMI became one of four companies in the world to achieve membership to the IT disposal industry accreditation body ADISA, and one of only four companies globally to attain the highest award, a Distinction with Honours. In addition, AMI won the Medium/Mid-Sized Business of the Year Award at the 2018 BEFTA’s (Business Eye First Trust Bank Business Awards) based on its contributions to the community and excellence in client service delivery.

AMI was commended for its strategic business development, including the recent creation of 20 new jobs as part of a £3.1 million investment. The judges also noted AMI’s success in developing new customer partnerships, such as its three-year outsourcing agreement with Camara Education, to refurbish second-hand IT hardware for disadvantaged schoolchildren in Ireland and Africa.

Speaking at the awards ceremony, Philip McMichael, CEO, AMI, said: “This is a fantastic accomplishment for AMI and reflects the focus we have placed on strategic investment. We are delighted that this strong period of growth for AMI has been recognised and we are excited about future opportunities that await as we continue to develop and expand all aspects of AMI’s service offering.”

“Being named Vertical Market Specialist of the Year is testament to the excellent quality of service that we offer our clients. We are exceptionally proud of our team who offer an unrivalled level of service to our customers. Our strategic partnerships, investments and world-class accreditations allow us to provide peace of mind to existing and prospective customers looking to safely dispose their IT equipment.”