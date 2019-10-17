AMI appoints Katrina Quinn as Data Security Specialist

AMI, Ireland’s leading secure IT recycling company, has announced that it has appointed Katrina Quinn as Data Security Specialist. She brings over 30 years of experience in business development and operations to the role.

This new role was created by AMI to reflect the increasing importance businesses are placing on data security. Katrina will be responsible for growing AMI’s business in the Republic of Ireland and spreading awareness in the market of the need for secure data destruction, as well as maintaining and developing key relationships with clients in the public and commercial sectors. Her role will involve liaising with businesses to understand their needs and most pressing data security concerns.

Katrina will also play a key role in executing AMI’s ambitious business strategy throughout the Republic of Ireland. Working alongside the marketing team, she will be involved in the development and implementation of AMI’s brand strategy across the island of Ireland.

Katrina has extensive cross-industry experience in the business development sector, having held roles in every aspect of the sales life cycle with both public and private sector organisations. Prior to joining AMI, Katrina held the positions of Business Development Manager and Telesales Manager with internet communications services company, Voxbit.

Previously, Katrina spent 20 years with Yell, the UK’s leading online business directory, where she held a number of positions, most recently as Senior Digital Account Manager. Katrina also has five years’ experience with IPC Media (London) as Group Head of Digital Publications.

Katrina Quinn is also an advanced GDPR Qualified Professional and an active committee member of Newry Chamber of Commerce & Trade. She has been awarded at the UK National Awards for Customer Excellence on several occasions throughout her career, testimony to her customer-centric approach to business.