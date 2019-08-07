Aly Harte, 40under40 Profile

Creative entrepreneur Aly Harte is a first class honours artist, educator and writer.

Aly believes that every person has a need for creativity in their life and can learn about themselves through paint. Whether it is appreciating a painting of hers on their wall, reminding them of a familiar place or scene, or by attending her workshops.

Aly’s business increased by a third in 2018 and she reaches audiences at home via exhibitions across Northern Ireland, art classes and face-to-face workshops.

Globally, Aly reaches people via her podcast and imparts her expertise to budding artists via her YouTube tutorials.

Her online shop has customers buying her paintings from as far away as Australia.

Aly was named in UK Top 100 Small Businesses in 2018 and is a finalist of FSB Micro Business of the Year 2019.

Aly is married to Michael and they are raising three boys.

www.alyharte.com