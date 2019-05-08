Altari: handbags like no other

Altari, new London-based handbag brand, is on a mission to save ancient craftsmanship. The designs merge leather mosaics, hand-stitched with a technique dating back over 1000 years, and modern shapes to create distinctive, chic and feminine handbags. Altari is a cultural take on modern luxury.

The Altari collection is designed in London and Paris. Handbags are made in Italy where the brand sources fine Italian calf leather and gold-plated, hand-brushed brass fittings. All leather mosaics are hand-stitched according to ancient methods in Tatarstan, Russia.

The collection consists of three designs, the Madina, the Venera and the Carla. Altari is taken pre-orders for all Madina (£660) and Venera (£950) models starting in April; orders will be delivered starting May 2019.

Purchases can be made directly from the Altari website

Co-founders Elvira Ganieva and Alessio Villanacci say: “We are immensely proud of bringing to market distinctive designs with a clear purpose, a soul, that represent the mix of our rich cultures and heritage. In reflection of our relationship, Altari builds bridges to create a new generation of luxury products that bring the ancient craft to relevance.”

Only few artisans remain who possess the skills to craft leather mosaics – each one requires several days of meticulous handwork to complete the thousands of stitches that bind a mosaic. This degree of craftsmanship makes each Altari handbag non-repeatable and each collection limited in nature.

The brand is taking meaningful steps to revive the intrinsic value of vanishing craftsmanship. In line with its mission, Altari has pledged 5% of revenue towards training the new generation of leather mosaic artisans.

Model bags presented in the photographs:

1. “Madina” clutch in burgundy, featuring a leather mosaic running the full width of the bag, doubling as the main strap

2. “Madina” clutch in nude. The leather mosaic, bound by over 700 stitches, is hand made according to ancient traditions in Arsk, Tatarstan

3. “Venera” leather shoulder bag presents a mosaic motif along the back pocket, folding towards the front of the bag and clipping to the front flap. All fitting are cast in brass, gold-plated and brushed in Italy

4. Medium size “Carla” satchel features a 2000-stitch leather mosaic motif along the side. The epitome of artistry, each bag takes week to produce.

