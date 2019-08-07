Alpha Group provide Business Class upgrade at Belfast City Airport

All passengers flying from Belfast City Airport can now avail of ‘business class’ facilities in the departures lounge with the launch of a new experiential, luxury seating hub provided by office furniture specialists, the Alpha Group.

Alpha has transformed part of the main departures lounge with comfortable, ergonomic, stylish furniture more often seen in leading workspaces. The Alpha Hub will offer charge points, enhanced lighting and more private seating options for passengers who are seeking quiet spaces to work or simply relax in before travelling.

The innovative marketing campaign will enable Alpha to showcase its product offering to the 1.4 million (approx.) departing passengers travelling through Belfast City Airport every year, whilst enhancing the airport’s existing facilities with a more diverse range of comfortable seated spaces for all its passengers.

It follows the success of similar brand partnerships at some of the world’s largest airports. Global furniture retailer Made.com has taken over an entire gate area at Schiphol airport to showcase its furniture designs, whilst IKEA has previously launched pop-up showrooms at Charles de Gaulle Airport and Beijing International Airport.

The Alpha Group comprises of Alpha Office Furniture, Alpha Scotland and Ten Eighty and has offices in Belfast, Oxford, Glasgow and Dublin. In operation for almost 50 years, the group specialises in the education sector as well as private and public sector workplaces.

Paul Black, Chief Executive of the Alpha Group, said: “This is a really exciting project for Alpha. Many of our customers are leading businesses across the UK and Ireland, and this partnership with Belfast City Airport is enabling us to target this audience group in an innovative way, whilst effectively upgrading the seating facilities in the departure lounge and enhancing the overall travel experience. The Alpha Hub provides an excellent showcase of the type of furniture we offer and is a good example of how we can bring a space to life. Passengers often have a significant amount of time to spend in the airport, and we are delighted to be offering a more luxurious, comfortable space in which they can sit, relax, work and ‘re-charge’ before flying.”

Cliona Arthur, Media Sales Manager from Belfast City Airport, said: “In the past twelve months, we have undergone a complete terminal reconfiguration, with our Departure Lounge receiving significant investment to upgrade and increase our retail units, facilities and food and beverage offering. The Alpha Group’s experiential luxury seating hub will further strengthen the comfort and convenience we provide for our passengers and will be the perfect ‘fit’ for our airside environment. It will also raise awareness of the Alpha brand among our passengers, who are predominantly business passengers, and allow them to experience the brand while they wait to board. This is our first experiential campaign in Departures and I’m sure it will be a great success.

“As the UK and Ireland’s most convenient airport, we continually strive to deliver an enhanced airport experience and exceed the expectations of those travelling with us. We understand that ‘out-of-office’ doesn’t always mean that business stops, and that connectivity on the go is vital for our passengers.

“That is why we’re thrilled to partner with Alpha on this office furniture hub to provide further and much required capacity in Departures, for business and relaxation.”