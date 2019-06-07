Allstate Northern Ireland to sponsor Digital DNA

Allstate Northern Ireland, one of the country’s longest-established tech inward investors, has been announced as a sponsor of Digital DNA.

The US company joins Danske Bank, Options IT, Invest NI as a major supporter of the event, which is powered by principle sponsor PwC.

Digital DNA is Northern Ireland’s biggest tech and digital event which takes place in St. George’s Market on June 18th and 19th. It sees the tech industry come together to share idea and helps the sector here to flourish, encourages more tech talent and shines a light on Northern Ireland as a place for global companies to invest.

John Healy, Managing Director of Allstate Northern Ireland, said: “We are hugely proud to support Digital DNA. Events like these help to strengthen the bonds in the tech community and are a hotbed of innovation and energy.

“We at Allstate Northern Ireland have been established here for 20 years and have reinvested over the years to become one of the biggest employers of tech talent. By celebrating the sector at Digital DNA we can encourage more people to come and work in it, not just for us but for other inward investors, for indigenous companies and even to start their own tech business.”

Simon Bailie, CEO of Digital DNA, said: “Allstate’s drive, innovation and technical ability is in the Digital DNA sweet spot. To have it at the heart of the event fits with our ambition to highlight the great work which inward investors are carrying out in Northern Ireland, helping enrich the tech community here and acting as an ambassadors for this region.

“We have a brilliant line up of speakers and panel sessions at this year’s event, bringing together cutting-edge ideas and technology over two days. Digital DNA is the tech event of the year.”

With an anticipated 3,000 people in attendance, Digital DNA will feature speakers from the some of the largest and most recognisable companies from across the globe, including Google, Facebook, Twitter and fintech firm Revolut.

Alongside some of Northern Ireland’s own indigenous tech companies, such as medical tech firm axial3D and smart cycle light company See.Sense, they will deliver keynotes speeches as well as take part in panel discussions and fireside chats to an audience that encapsulates the technology sector and beyond.

Tickets and further details of the event can be found now at digitaldna.org.uk.