All-island Joint Business Council supports Translink’s North West Transport Hub

The all-island Joint Business Council (JBC) of Ibec and CBI NI have stated their support for Translink’s proposed North West Multi Modal Transport Hub.

In 2016, the JBC set out proposals for a comprehensive all-island transportation network in the report ‘Connected’. Its ambitious proposals outlined the infrastructure required to sustain jobs and support the lives & wellbeing of a prosperous island population of 10 million people, possibly by mid-century.

For businesses across the island, the proposed Transport Hub supports this ambitious vision and will foster the improved connectivity required to support the efficient movement of people, capital, goods and services which is the mark of an effective, competitive and modern economy.

Angela McGowan, Regional Director, CBI NI (pictured), commented: “The CBI’s 2016 Regional Growth report clearly establishes the link between economic prosperity and transport links that widen access to labour. Improving connections between the North-West and the rest of the island of Ireland will result in local firms’ having access to a greater pool of skills and talent, supporting higher productivity in the area. Businesses on both sides of the border fully support the proposed Transport Hub and recognise its potential to transform public transport in the region, improve North/South connectivity and support economic prosperity. We would call on local planning authorities to progress the project without delay”

Fergal O’Brien, Director of Policy and Chief Economist, Ibec, commented: “Translink’s proposed North West Multi Modal Transport Hub is welcomed by businesses because it helps to address a very serious transport infrastructure deficit. Firms in the area have long sought additional investment to support their continuing growth and job creation. What is needed now is for the comprehensive road and rail linkages to and from this Hub that will deliver the transport infrastructure the North West city region desperately needs.”

