Aldi deal for novel Just Live a Little snacks

Just Live a Little, the Portaferry-based producer of handcrafted granola breakfast cereals and healthy snacks, has won significant business in the Republic of Ireland with leading German discounter Aldi for an innovative product range, writes Sam Butler.

The small company, which is owned and managed by husband and wife team David and Jill Crawford, is supplying its new Granola Trail Mixes to 130 Aldi stores across the Republic.

The new business, Just Live a Little’s first with Aldi, sees the company join the supermarket’s innovative ‘Grow with Aldi’ scheme which is designed to assist smaller producers in the Republic and Northern Ireland expand business.

Aldi has listed two of the company’s new Trail Mixes, a healthy and convenient snack product. The two snacks are Plant Protein and the Smart Energy. The range also includes a salted chocolate.

Jill Crawford, Just Live a Little’s commercial director, says: “We are excited to be included in the ‘Grow with Aldi’ scheme which will see our two new snack products available across the Republic, an important and developing market for us.

“The Granola Trail Mixes are new to the market. The Plant Protein is vegan and the Smart Energy is vegetarian. Both are packed with protein. Smart Energy is a vegetarian mix which is high in fibre and packed with protein. It features whole almonds, coconut chips, pumpkin seed seeds and sultanas that release energy when needed.

“Plant protein contains our latest innovative ingredient pea protein crispies. This savoury mix is completely vegan with protein that packs a punch and lots of crunch,

“The new products are on trend with the growing demand for healthier snacks on the go, particularly for children and young people. They are based on our longstanding expertise in granola cereals,” adds Mrs Crawford.

Representing an investment of around £500,000, ‘Grow with Aldi’ has been designed to help small to medium Irish food and drink businesses secure a retail listing.

Grow with Aldi is a major feature of Aldi’s ongoing commitment to sourcing as many Irish products as possible. Last year Aldi spent over £500 million with Irish food businesses.

While it doesn’t have any stores in Northern Ireland, Aldi sources food from many smaller producers here such as Clandeboye Estate Yoghurt in Bangor, Glastry Farm Ice Cream, Kircubbin and White’s Oats in Tandragee.

Just a Little is now one of Northern Ireland’s most successful smaller businesses in export markets. It exports to international markets in Asia and many parts of Europe.