A&L Goodbody to support emerging artists in Northern Ireland

Corporate law firm A&L Goodbody is to support local emerging artists in Northern Ireland through a new partnership with Belfast Exposed, launched today.

The partnership has seen A&L Goodbody invest in the work of seven local emerging artists: Joan Alexander, Linda Conroy, Jane Cummins, Robert Ellis, Peter Evers, Yvette Monahan and Jill Quigley. Their artwork is now showcased around the firm’s offices in Belfast city centre, which were recently subject to a major refurbishment and expansion programme and house a team of over 120 lawyers and business support professionals.

As Northern Ireland’s premier contemporary photography organisation, Belfast Exposed commissions, publishes and shows work by artists and photographers from Northern Ireland and across the world.

According to Chief Executive Deirdre Robb, the partnership with A&L Goodbody will enable Belfast Exposed to support emerging artists by showcasing their work to new audiences. “Our vision is to enlighten our world through the power of photography, and we believe this should extend across every environment and aspect of life – from galleries and public buildings, to the boardroom and office environment,” she said.

“We are excited about this partnership with ALG, which is the first of its kind for us and will enable us to create many new opportunities for a diverse pool of fantastic emerging artists in Northern Ireland in the coming years.”

Mark Blair, Corporate Responsibility Partner at A&L Goodbody in Belfast, explained: “Supporting our local community is integral to our wider Responsible Business Programme. We believe it’s important to support the work of local arts organisations and is proud to partner with Belfast Exposed in its hugely valuable and important contribution to the cultural life of Northern Ireland.”

Michael Neill, Head of Office at A&L Goodbody in Belfast, added: “As an international law firm we regularly advise clients across the world on inward investment into Northern Ireland. Our compelling proposition as an outstanding region in which to live, work, learn, visit and invest is only further enhanced by our tremendous pool of talent in the arts and creative industries, among other sectors.”

“There is no greater example of this talent than the work of these seven emerging artists, now on display throughout our Belfast office. We welcome this opportunity to support the local arts sector and, in particular, the wider interests of our clients, staff and the community in which we work.”