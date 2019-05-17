A&L Goodbody joins forces with local artists for Mental Health & Wellbeing Week

Corporate law firm A&L Goodbody (ALG) has hosted two art classes with eminent local artists, Stephen Whalley and Dawn Crothers, for its employees as part of Mental Health & Wellbeing Week.

The two 90-minute sessions, hosted at the firm’s Belfast city centre offices, provided welcome variety to the busy working environment of corporate law and allowed the team an opportunity to flex their creative muscles.

Michael Neill, Head of ALG’s Belfast office, commented: “At ALG we recognise the importance of engaging with the wider interests of our clients and staff, alongside their professional interests. Our employees work extremely hard every day and we are aware that taking time out to relax is vital for their health and wellbeing.

“As a firm, we continue to forge strong links with the arts community as we realise the mutual benefit that these ongoing collaborations can bring. These workshops are the latest in a number of our initiatives designed to support the local arts and culture sector –complementing our sponsorship at the Lyric Theatre and our partnership with Belfast Exposed.”

Stephen Whalley is the CEO and Founder of Whalley Group and Whalley Fine Art, who, together with his wife Dawn Crothers – both eminent local artists – facilitated the workshops. He commented:

“Dawn and I can both attest to the fact that picking up a paint brush is a great way to turn off the stresses of everyday life and connect with your creative side. With society really starting to understand the benefits of mindfulness, it seemed a logical step to offer the workshops to businesses as a way to help their staff unwind and take care of their mental health.

“In recent years A&L Goodbody has very clearly demonstrated a commitment to collaboration between business and the arts, so it made sense to us to partner with the firm to launch this new aspect of our business in Mental Health & Wellbeing Week, and we are delighted to be doing so.

“Dawn and I see this project as having great longevity. We’re very much committed to continuing our work with A&L Goodbody and other firms to inspire more people to reap the benefits of taking time to be creative. It is with this kind of extended collaboration that we can create tangible positive impacts for the arts community as well as for employees.”