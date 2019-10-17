A&L Goodbody invests in talent at its Belfast office

Corporate law firm A&L Goodbody has announced the promotion of three new associates at its Belfast office.

A&L Goodbody associates Richard McLean, Niamh Laverty and Nikki Stewart with Michael Neill, Head of A&L Goodbody’s Belfast office (centre).

Niamh Laverty and Richard McLean have both been promoted to associate in the Property team, while Nikki Stewart has become an associate in the firm’s Corporate and M&A department.

Niamh Laverty advises on property investment and management in the commercial and residential real estate sectors. Richard instructs a wide range of clients across a variety of business and industry sectors on commercial property transactions. Nikki Stewart specialises in providing corporate transactional and commercial advice.

Michael Neill, Head of A&L Goodbody’s Belfast office, said that the recent appointments form part of the firm’s ongoing investment across the firm’s network of offices in Belfast, Dublin, London and the US.

“These senior-level associate appointments represent our commitment to the continuous growth and development of our employees in Belfast,” he said.

“Whilst our clients expect technical expertise from all of our lawyers, they also demand energy, fresh thinking and innovative solutions – all of which Niamh, Richard and Nikki clearly demonstrate.

“In Belfast we are privileged to have such outstanding talent across our team of over 120 high-quality lawyers and business support professionals.”

Earlier this year ALG also announced the appointment of three new partners at its Belfast office.

Mark Stockdale and David Rowan were both promoted to partner in the Corporate and M&A department, while Sam Corbett was made a partner in the Restructuring and Insolvency team, bringing the total number of partners at the firm’s Belfast office to 15.