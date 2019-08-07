Aideen Duggan, Keenan Healthcare 40under40 Profile

Aideen Duggan, Founder & Director, Keenan Healthcare says she is proudly a Multi-Award-Winning Employment and Recruitment Agency based in Belfast. We employ six Recruitment Consultants within the office, have a small IT team and a Finance team and have an impressive 341 locum staff out working.

As a market leading and fast-growing organically grown business, established in 2013 as a privately owned and self-funded business, we are a contracted, top tier supplier of locum staff to Northern Ireland’s largest public-sector client – The NHS.

Our dedication and passion to the Healthcare industry has secured substantial growth and increase in profitability year on year since inception with a turnover of £2.4m in 2018. We are on track to smash our £3m target set for 2019 and are currently working on a business plan to set up a branch of Keenan Healthcare in England in 2020.