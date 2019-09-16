Affordable Workwear Picks From SilkFred

There’s nothing more heartbreaking than spending your hard-earned cash on clothes that won’t be seen anywhere but the office. The cycle of earning money to buy clothes for work, in order to earn more money can seem counterproductive, but thankfully, all hope is not lost! Online independent fashion retailer SilkFred, is renowned for offering stylish fashion pieces at affordable prices that can be worn for more than one occasion. Gone are the days of stiff blouses – here are three of our favourite workwear staples from SilkFred that give you that out of office feeling.

San Diego Shirt In Black & White Peony

The San Diego Shirt is a bold piece, perfect for making a statement in the office. The long-sleeve, hip-length cut is perfect for summer or winter, with light material for those scorching summer days and a perfect design for layering when things turn a little chillier. This shirt is smart enough to be a workplace staple, yet the black and white peony design offers sophisticated elegance that stands out from the crowd.

At work, style this shirt with a pair of dark jeans or straight-legged trousers, and tuck it in for a neater finish. For a more relaxed look, leave the shirt untucked and roll up the sleeves. Switch out the trousers for a pair of leather-look shorts for the perfect date night outfit, or layer with an undershirt, leather-look trousers and white heels for the perfect pub night look.

Navy Ruffle Sleeve Blouse

There’s nothing better than an effortless outfit that leaves you looking smart, sophisticated, and ready to take on a busy work schedule. The Navy Ruffle Sleeve Blouse offers you cute comfort all with the ease of just slipping it on with a pair of black trousers and heading out the door. The simple ruffle design adds a little something extra to an otherwise simple look.

Pair with tailored trousers and navy or black pumps for a day to day office look, then switch them out for black jeans or leather-look trousers and killer heels for a sophisticated night out looks.

Exclusive Elsie Blouse In Pink

The Elsie Blouse in pink is exclusive to SilkFred and is a wardrobe essential for any stylish businesswoman. Add a pop of colour to your work wardrobe with this relaxed fit blouse, featuring a high neck design and trend-setting puffy sleeves. The colour and soft satin material makes this blouse perfect for those summer days when you’re stuck in the office, and can be worn with a vest top during the winter for a bit of extra warmth.

Pair with black tailored trousers for an elegant office look, or opt for a pair of denim shorts at the weekend. Take this blouse into the evening for date night or cocktails with friends by pairing it with jeans and statement heels.

Finding timeless pieces worthy of the workplace and are just as stylish when office hours are over can seem impossible. However, these three pieces alone show that this isn’t the case. You can browse SilkFred’s full workplace collection online, or pick out your favourite piece from above.