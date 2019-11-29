Action Renewables unlocks leadership potential

Provider of renewable energy expertise, Action Renewables, is significantly investing in its workforce talent as its top team have just achieved a major qualification in Leadership and Team Skills, aimed at boosting confidence, performance and leadership qualities. The course was delivered as part of a cutting-edge, bespoke workplace training package delivered by Northern Ireland professional human resources consultancy, HeadsTogether, which is based in Holywood, County Down.

The course is accredited by the UK Institute of Leadership and Management, which is part of the City and Guild Group who are the UK’s leading provider in leadership and management qualifications.

As part of HeadsTogether’s growth plans, they have recently launched a new dedicated workplace training division, TrainTogether, and a dedicated training suite located in Holywood, County Down.

Terry Waugh, Chief Executive Officer at Action Renewables, said: “When it comes to Action Renewables’ growth and development, strong leadership skills throughout our management team are essential. HeadsTogether helped take our team to the next level, developing their confidence and skill sets within their day-to-day managerial roles.”

“The flexible and collaborative approach by Lynsey and the team at HeadsTogether was instrumental in bringing about positive change to our team.”

Lynsey Stewart, Director at HeadsTogether, said: “Training and development of a workforce can often be an organisation’s biggest challenge, especially in a fast-faced, changing business environment.”

“Working closely with Action Renewables, we identified key areas that required our specialist support and from here we developed a bespoke and engaging management development programme to accelerate the leadership and management capabilities within the team.”

The County Down-based company, HeadsTogether provides a range of private, public and third sector organisations with bespoke, flexible human resources expertise and advice.

