Accelerate NI 2018 Event

Join P2V Systems and leading members of the NI business community at our AccelerateNI event on Wednesday 7th March at Titanic Belfast from 4pm for one very special night of insights, networking and technology to help you rapidly #accelerate your business in 2018.

Event numbers for Accelerate NI are limited and are filling up fast so register today to secure your place at this important event by visiting http://bit.ly/2C22MjS.

Realising and maintaining a competitive edge has never been more critical. To survive and thrive in the digital era, now is the time to drive data and analytics to the core of your business.

Connect

Network with peers at AccelerateNI 2018, make new contacts and forge relationships with prospects and partners.

Inspire

Led by our guest panel, be inspired by stories of resilience and growth. Make your voice heard by sharing your insights with the panel.

Grow

Discover how the very latest trends in Technology, AI and Data Analytics can effectively support your business strategy and give you that all-important advantage.

In conjunction with Microsoft, our partners and an esteemed panel of industry and thought leaders, P2V Systems, the Microsoft Global Partner of the Year 2017 for Cloud Packaged Solutions, is delighted to be hosting this truly unmissable event.

Join us for AccelerateNI 2018, on Wednesday 7th March. The event runs from 4pm to 6pm, followed by a complimentary drinks reception and networking until 8pm.

This event is designed for C-Suite, by C-Suite and while it is of relevance to all industries, it is especially geared towards the needs of the Retail, Manufacturing, Healthcare and Professional Services industries.

Places are strictly limited, so don’t delay in reserving your place today by visiting http://bit.ly/2C22MjS.

