Abacus Professional Recruitment Step Up to the Challenge with Million Makers Award Success

Abacus Professional Recruitment has been recognised for its charitable efforts by The Prince’s Trust, receiving the accolade as Northern Ireland’s leading fundraiser in the charity’s Million Makers scheme.

Raising almost £12,000 for the charity, Abacus secured the top accolade through implementing a series of ambitious fundraising challenges over a six-month period. Dedicated team initiatives ranged from sponsored football matches, penalty competitions, nights at the races and dress down Fridays, to extreme treadmill challenges to ‘walk’ to New York.

Creating a competitive buzz across its Belfast office, the whole Abacus team backed the challenge with a strong desire to achieve success and drive impact for the youth charity. The funds raised by the Abacus team will enable The Prince’s Trust to work with over 55 young people in Northern Ireland, helping them to fulfil their potential in education, training and employment.

The Million Makers scheme is an entrepreneurial fundraising challenge, taking place across the entirety of the UK. Collectively, teams were tasked with the challenge of raising £1,000,000 to transform the lives of disadvantaged young people.

Setting up a Million Makers committee, the Abacus team took on new roles to devise creative events that were exciting and challenging for employees, but also focused on raising funds for the important charity. The successful recruitment firm chose to get involved in the scheme after learning of the inspiring stories of people who have benefitted from the charity’s services.

Abacus Director Justin Rush said: “We are immensely proud to have won the prestigious Million Makers award in Northern Ireland. The fundraising efforts boosted morale across the team and we are all delighted with the positive impact we know this money will have on young people across NI.

“We would like to thank the team at The Prince’s Trust for their support and guidance throughout the Million Makers challenge and are grateful for the hundreds of people that participated in the events, through their donations, time and effort.”

Director Alan Braithwaite added: “We believe our own company goal of growing the local talent pool in Northern Ireland was reflected in the Trust’s own mission, and this connection sparked a strong desire to engage in both raising funds and awareness for the charity. I am enormously proud of the team in winning the Northern Ireland Million Makers award this year. It is deeply rewarding to win such an accolade through fundraising efforts that are going to directly impact upon and improve the lives of young people across our community.”

Abacus has a reputation as a top company to work for in Northern Ireland, with an

award-winning, innovative team culture. It offers bonus rewards and flexible hours for workers, including dedicated packages for those returning to work following family commitments and maternity leave.

For more information on Abacus Professional Recruitment visit www.abacus.jobs or to organise a coffee or introductory chat with one of its Directors visit https://www.abacus.jobs/join/

