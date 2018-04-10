Abacus Professional Recruitment reaches for the Stars with Significant Growth and Stand-Out Ratings

Abacus Professional Recruitment has invested over £180k in the company within the past 12 months in people development programmes, new software systems and the refurbishment of its Belfast City Centre offices.

The recent investment has seen the firm appoint 6 new staff and increase sales by more than 20% year on year.

To drive further growth and emphasise its continued commitment to high-quality service, Abacus recently became the first recruitment agency in Northern Ireland to offer complete transparency to its customers via global independent online review platform, Feefo. Generated through voluntary user reviews, Abacus’ star ratings – 4.9/5 in the month of January alone, highlights the confidence the Abacus team have in listening, advising and assisting its customers.

The local company currently works with more than 70% of the Top 100 companies and all large scale Foreign Direct Investments organisations in Northern Ireland, to place candidates across a range of professional sectors including law, accountancy & finance, Information Technology, HR and Marketing.

On the back of the extremely strong double-digit growth, the company is broadening its national reach based on increasing demand from UK and international employers for its professional recruitment services. As a result of this progress, the company has also doubled its floor space in its city centre headquarters to 4,000 square feet.

The company’s successful strategic attraction and retention approach for leading local, national international companies is fuelling growth. It is also extremely focused on its own organisational development and investment in people, building a workforce of skilled professionals. Abacus is additionally creating high-level opportunities for those with specialist sector knowledge to join its ambitious team, such as experienced lawyers and those working in business and technology.

With a firm focus on innovation, Abacus has invested significant time and resources into a number of initiatives to enhance the performance of the Northern Ireland professional services sector. This includes the company’s high profile ‘Belfast for Life’ diaspora initiative, supported by InvestNI and over 20 locally based global companies, which has successfully engaged with over 2,000 highly skilled professionals to promote the attractiveness of NI to live and work.

Abacus Director, Justin Rush, said, “As we continue to help home-grown businesses and FDI companies grow and attract top employees, we are pleased to be in a position to expand our own team and professional recruitment services in Northern Ireland and across the UK. We are also really excited about our partnership with Feefo; it truly is a powerful tool to showcase the trust that candidates place in us, which subsequently adds to our very strong employer relationships. Last month we received a 4.9 out of five-star rating, and we are incredibly proud of our team for this achievement.”

Abacus has proven relationships with esteemed national and international companies, as it focuses on reaching the best quality professional candidates in Northern Ireland and throughout the world.

Alan Braithwaite, Abacus Director, added, “We are delighted with the success we have had with both FDIs and local businesses, and we understand that the development of our expanding team is key to this success. As a company we go above and beyond to find the right candidates for our clients. With our ‘Belfast for Life’ events in London, Dublin and Glasgow we are focused on inspiring highly skilled professionals on the range of exciting career opportunities in Northern Ireland.”

Abacus has a reputation as a top company to work for in Northern Ireland, with an

award-winning, innovative team culture. It offers bonus rewards and flexible hours for workers, including dedicated packages for those returning to work following family commitments and maternity leave. Abacus was recently crowned the Northern Ireland winner of The Princes Trust’s prestigious Million Makers scheme, raising over £11.5k for the charity through dedicated team initiatives, from sponsored football matches, nights at the races, extreme treadmill challenges and dress down Fridays.

For more information on Abacus Professional Recruitment visit www.abacus.jobs or to organise a coffee or introductory chat with one of its Directors visit https://www.abacus.jobs/join/

Category: Other Articles