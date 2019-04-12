Home » Other Articles » 7 legal mistakes made by start-ups – and advice on how to avoid them from Arthur Cox: VIDEO REPORT

7 legal mistakes made by start-ups – and advice on how to avoid them from Arthur Cox: VIDEO REPORT

Lynsey Mallon, a Corporate and Commercial Partner at leading law firm Arthur Cox

Operating as a start-up isn’t easy, with various pitfalls that can cause even the most experienced of entrepreneurs to stumble.

From failing to structure the company correctly and not protecting intellectual property to establishing poor contracts and processes, there are a myriad of issues to consider for those starting out.

In this short video, Lynsey Mallon, a Corporate and Commercial Partner at leading law firm Arthur Cox in Belfast examines the ‘7 biggest legal mistakes made by start-ups… and how to avoid them’.

