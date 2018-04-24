Northern Ireland 40 under 40 – The People’s Choice

THE PEOPLE’S CHOICE

Our judges have done the difficult work of selecting the Northern Ireland 40 under 40 List 2018.

Now you have the opportunity to make The People’s Choice and vote for up to three of the Listers that you feel should win this additional accolade.

The winners will be announced at the Northern Ireland 40 under 40 List Networking Lunch to be held at the Malone Lodge Hotel on May 30 2018.

How to vote for The People’s Choice

Simply click on up to three names you would like to have awarded The People’s Choice. Scroll to the bottom of the list and click ‘VOTE’. Use the Social Media Sharing buttons below to share the poll.

That’s it – and many thanks for taking part in making The People’s Choice. The Poll closes on May 20th 2018.

Category: Other Articles