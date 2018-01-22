4c Executive: Securing Strong Leadership for Northern Ireland Businesses

Founded in 2013 by Gary Irvine, 4c Executive is Northern Ireland’s leading and largest provider of true executive search services.

The firm specialises in finding the best available talent to fill senior level, business-critical roles in organisations across a wide portfolio of sectors and industries in Northern Ireland and further afield.

To date, 4c has been retained to fill over 200 roles, with high-profile assignments over the past 12 months including the CEO of Belfast Harbour Commissioners, Head of SME Development for the Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Finance Director for the Irish Football Association and Strategic Director of Place and Economy for Belfast City Council.

According to Head of Delivery Claire Reid (pictured), a need for strong leadership in Northern Ireland businesses amid ongoing economic and political challenges will see a continued demand for uncovering the best talent in 2018.

“Significant levels of uncertainty around Brexit and the future of the Northern Ireland Assembly will mean that businesses in Northern Ireland will, now more than ever, require strong leadership from the top down.

“In the coming year, whilst we anticipate this uncertainty in some sectors to impact on confidence and commitment to senior-level recruitment, we are already seeing a lot of proactivity from businesses that are equipping their organisations with senior level talent and expertise to prepare for a new, emerging business environment.”

Claire continued: “We are seeing an increase in assignments to fill Non-Executive Director (NED) roles, a trend that I would envisage to continue in 2018, as companies across Northern Ireland are truly realising the huge value that a NED could bring to their business.”

To contact Claire at 4c Executive, email [email protected] or call 028 9043 4343.

