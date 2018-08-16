40 Five-Star Hospitality Jobs at Titanic Belfast

The world-leading Titanic Belfast is recruiting for 40 hospitality roles.

Over the last six years, Titanic Belfast’s hospitality team have hosted over 2,500 business and leisure events including BBC’s Biggest Weekend, Queen Elizabeth’s Jubilee lunch, G8 Summit Reception, BBC Sports Personality of the Year, The World Police & Fire Games International Conference, World Conference of Credit Unions, Giro D’Italia and MTV Sounds.

It has served guests including Her Majesty The Queen, TITANIC director James Cameron and Presidential Candidate and former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

The world-class venue, ahead of a busy event season, is on the lookout for five-star hospitality staff to join its world-class team and deliver these high profile events.

Heather Graham, Head of Human Resources, commented, “At Titanic Belfast, we are preparing for a busy event season ahead and are adding staff to our experienced team. If you have a passion for five-star service and want to get involved in some of the Northern Ireland’s most prestigious events – you are invited to our Hospitality Careers Open Day on 24th August from 12:00pm – 4:00pm to meet the team and learn about our world-class offering.”

The roles, which include conference and banqueting managers, team leaders, food and bar waiters, conference and kitchen porters and event planning support, will service the flexible suites located across the fifth and sixth floor of Titanic Belfast, which can cater for between 50 – 1,000 guests, as well as SS Nomadic.

She continued, “Whether you are an experienced hospitality professional, embarking on your career or want to work part-time while you study, we have something for everyone and the roles are open to all levels of experience. We offer bespoke training, mentorship, career development and flexible working opportunities, as well as a robust benefits package and assistance with transportation.”

The range of roles include full-time permanent, fixed term and casual and will be under Head of Hospitality, Lloyd Jackson and Executive Head Chef, Alastair Fullerton, who have over 50 years combined experience in the industry. For more information or to apply, visit www.titanicbelfast.com.

Category: Other Articles