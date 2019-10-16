4 Questions Every Entrepreneur Should Ask Before Purchasing a Cloud Call Centre Solution

Is your current call centre solution not cutting the biscuit? If so, you don’t need us to tell you that it’s time to upgrade to something better.

Enter, cloud-based call centre solutions.

But don’t just opt for the first one you find. Ask yourself the following questions to ensure you pick something to meet the needs of your business.

1. Does the solution support numerous channels for customer interaction?

Gone are the days where customers only contact businesses over the phone or via e-mail. If you haven’t already, you need to move with the times. This means using a call centre solution so you can offer numerous ways for customers to get in touch. A cloud-based contact centre solution offers omnichannel service integrations, including:

Voice calls

SMS text messaging

Live web chat

Social media

If you’re not familiar with all these lines of communication, educate yourself because there’s a good chance your competitors already have them up and running.

2. Does it come with an uptime service level agreement?

Uptime is the number of hours a server is available and working. You need to ensure the call centre solution you’re considering includes an uptime service legal agreement. This should form part of your service contract, so be sure to read the fine print, it’s worth it to avoid headaches further down the line.

3. How reliable is the brand?

Does the company have a decent reputation for reliability? This is crucial.

If in doubt, read customer reviews. What do users have to say about their quality of service? You could also check their website to see whether they’ve won any awards for their products, services, customer support, etc.

Do some snooping to see if the company has proved it can successfully handle similar businesses to yours — both in terms of industry and size.

We also suggest dropping their customer support team an e-mail. Ask them what their process is for fixing issues when they occur. Find out how quickly they aim to solve these problems and whether they have any proof of their track record.

4. Can remote customer support agents access this solution?

If you’re a larger enterprise, there’s a good chance you’ll need a contact centre program that agents can use remotely. This empowers you to provide support to consumers across the globe. Needless to say, you want to achieve this without having several physical contact centre locations dotted around the planet. Otherwise, it’ll cost you a pretty penny.

Instead, you need a system with centralised control. This makes it easy for employees to get to work and provide customers with top-notch support, even if they’re not physically working from your official contact centre.

It’s time to make a purchase

In a nutshell, if you’re about to upgrade your contact centre solution, be sure to take a moment to ask these four questions and get thorough answers.

To recap, they are:

Can they integrate several communication channels? Is there an uptime service level agreement? Is the company reliable? Can agents access the solution remotely?

This may eat into a bit of your time, but in the long run, you’ll be glad of it.