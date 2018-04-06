30 global journalists and editors arrive for two-day tour hosted by Visit Belfast

A delegation of more than 30 international journalists and editors has arrived in Belfast to see and experience at first hand the transformational effect which peace, greater political and economic stability, business, regeneration and tourism growth have brought since the Good Friday Agreement was signed two decades ago.

The major inbound press event is facilitated by the Northern Ireland Office (NIO), hosted by Visit Belfast and supported by Tourism Ireland.

Journalists and broadcasters from more than 15 countries, including Japan, China, Australia, Turkey, Finland, Germany, France, Spain and the Netherlands are represented as part of the Foreign Press Association (FPA) delegation.

Acknowledged as a defining moment in Northern Ireland’s history, the Good Friday Agreement was signed on April 10,1998.

Belfast and Northern Ireland’s success in driving tourism growth, investment and economic return is a key theme during the two-day event – and journalists are set to visit Titanic Belfast as part of a busy itinerary. Since opening in 2012, Titanic Belfast has welcomed more than four million visitors and represents a major government and local government commitment to tourism and the regeneration in this key area of the city.

On Friday, the journalists will visit Derry-Londonderry as part of their trip, exploring the potential impacts of Brexit by gauging local opinion and expert insights, as well as experiencing the city’s cultural tourism offering.

A visit to Belfast’s Titanic Quarter, one of the world’s largest urban waterfront regeneration projects and now home to Titanic Studios, has also been arranged, in addition to a variety of tours and experiences which take in all quarters and communities of the city, representing the past, present and the future.

Welcoming the Foreign Press Association correspondents to the city, Visit Belfast Chief Executive, Gerry Lennon, said: “I am very proud that such a large and esteemed group of respected international journalists and editors from the Foreign Press Association has travelled to Belfast to hear about our tourism renaissance.

“With focus, significant investment and a commitment from government and industry, Belfast and Northern Ireland is now a real contender on the global tourism map, successfully and confidently competing for visitors as one of the world’s leading tourist destinations.

“Propelled by millions of pounds of public and private investment in tourism infrastructure, delivering world class attractions and events, Belfast is firmly recognised as an exciting, vibrant and forward-looking city.”

Since the Good Friday Agreement was signed, overnight stays in Belfast have more than tripled from 0.5 million a year to over 1.5 million, with tourism spend rising to £335 million from £84 million during the period.

Tourism now contributes around 6.6% of Northern Ireland’s GDP and up to 8% of its employment. In Belfast alone, the tourism sector supports more than 18,000 jobs.

Niall Gibbons, CEO of Tourism Ireland, said: “We are delighted to welcome the Foreign Press Association to Belfast.

“With journalists from prominent media outlets around the world visiting the city this week, it’s a major coup for tourism and a superb opportunity to show them at first-hand what makes Belfast unique. It will bring significant exposure to what Belfast and Northern Ireland have to offer holidaymakers from around the world.

“Last year was the best year ever for overseas tourism to Northern Ireland – when we welcomed approximately 2.26 million overseas visitors, delivering revenue in excess of £586 million.

“This year, Tourism Ireland continues to create ‘stand out’ messaging for Northern Ireland around the world, highlighting iconic experiences like Titanic Belfast. We are committed to ensuring that Northern Ireland continues to increase its share of the global travel business.”

Why they’re here – Belfast’s global accolades and acknowledgements

City on the Rise – National Geographic Traveller Magazine Reader Awards 2017

1 World City and Region to visit in 2018 (with Causeway Coast) – Lonely Planet Awards, 2017

Guardian / Observer Travel Awards – Best UK City 2016

Instagram recognised Belfast as the UK’s ‘Happiest City’ in 2014;

TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards – Top 5 UK Destination 2014;

Nomination of Queen’s University Belfast as the top UK University for Medical

Science and Pharmacy in the Sunday Times University Guide 2013;

Nomination as one of the world’s top destinations for 2012 by National Geographic Traveller magazine which called the city a ‘treasure’ with an ‘incredible atmosphere’;

In 2012 the Financial Times listed Belfast as one of the ‘Top 10 places in the world’ to hold a conference or major event.

If you love this article, you need never miss another! Become a subscriber to Business First and recieve our weekly news digest straight to you inbox. Choose the articles you want to read SUBSCRIBE! Hello Many thanks for joining us at Business First. We are constantly updating the website, so please check back regularly – and if you have a story you think would be of interest to our readers, please let me know. We’ll keep in touch, and if there’s anything we can do for you, please just drop me a line. Gavin Gavin Walker, Managing Editor ([email protected] 028 9147 2119)

Category: Other Articles