Belfast businesses shine at Belfast Business Awards

It was a night of celebration, splendor and triumph for the 22 winners of Belfast Business Awards, with Principal Sponsor, Bank of Ireland UK.

The annual, highly coveted awards ceremony, hosted and organised by Belfast Chamber of Trade and Commerce, have firmly established themselves once again as a benchmark for excellence in today’s competitive business environment.

There were 22 winners in total, with a further four businesses receiving Highly Commended and one Lifetime Achievement Award.

The glittering ceremony, hosted by Sarah Travers and Pete Snodden was held in the iconic Saint Anne’s Cathedral, which provided the perfect dramatic backdrop for the deserved winners to collect their awards in front of the 550 guests from the world of business, politics and showbiz.

Speaking about the awards, Michelle Greeves, President of Belfast Chamber of Trade and Commerce said: “Tonight was a truly outstanding display of the excellence that this city exudes both in terms of business, commerce and of the wonderful people, who work, live and do business here.

“Our independent judges had a tough time due to the sheer volume of quality entries, so to be a finalist or actually win an award is a real achievement for businesses and their teams.

Michelle concluded, “Tonight, our winners include FinTrU Ltd who won Best Company to work for and Business Growth, The Ivory Restaurant who won Best Eatery, TapSOS Ltd who scooped the Best Technology Based Business Award and Joanne Stuart from Catalyst Inc who won Business Person of the Year– we have such a broad spectrum of winners, ranging from innovation and creativity to technology, all of which are positively contributing to the economy of Northern Ireland.

Gavin Kennedy, Bank of Ireland UK, Head of Business Banking NI, commented, we are delighted to be the principal sponsor of The Belfast Business Awards 2018 for the fourth consecutive year and to be part of the special celebrations this evening.

Presenting the Lifetime Achievement Award, Gavin commented, “Special recognition has also gone to Hugh Kennedy who in his 50 years in business in Belfast has developed Retail and provided substantial sustainable employment in the City.

Hugh is a real example of what these awards are about; Entrepreneurship, passion, vision and commitment in making Belfast a city which punches above its weight”.

Gavin concluded: “The Bank of Ireland UK would like to congratulate each and every one of the truly inspirational companies who have taken home awards tonight.”

The winners of the Belfast Business Awards were:

Customer Service Excellence, Independent Retailer sponsored by POWER NI– winner- SPAR Ardoyne, the Wall Group Social Enterprise of the Year sponsored by Belfast City Council – winner – The Ortus Group Customer Service Excellence– Hospitality Sector sponsored by Patterson Electronics – winner – Fratelli Employee of the Year sponsored by Lacuna Developments – winner – Diane Dyer, Bravissmo Customer Service Excellence, Professional Business Service sponsored by CBRE – winner – Webrecruit Ireland Small business coach/mentor of the year sponsored by Belfast City Council – winner – Niamh Taylor Best Digital Business sponsored by Exterion Media – winner Groundswell Growth Ltd Best New Business sponsored by Hampton by Hilton – winner TQ Park Ltd (Vertigo Indoor Skydiving) Young Business Person (U30) sponsored by Victoria Square – winner – Andrew Fulton from Dawson Andrews Best Creative Business sponsored by Destination CQ – winner Titanic Denim Best Eatery/Coffee Shop (COFFEE SHOP) sponsored by CastleCourt – winner Bob & Berts, Lisburn Road Best Eatery/Coffee Shop (EATERY) sponsored by CastleCourt – winner – The Ivory Restaurant Involvement in the Community sponsored by East Belfast Mission – winner – The Welcome Organisation Best technology-based business sponsored by McCausland Light & Rankin Ltd – winner – TapSOS Ltd Business Person of the Year sponsored by Value Cabs – winner – Joanne Stuart, Catalyst Inc. Best Marketing Initiative sponsored by Red Box Media – winner – Translink Best Company to Work for Award sponsored by Downtown/Cool FM/ Downtown Country – winner FinTrU Ltd Best Business Premises sponsored by Belfast One – winner – Golf Now Best Age-Friendly Business sponsored by Belfast Health Development Unit – winner Queens Film Theatre Best Family Business sponsored by MKB Law – winner – Mascott Construction Business Growth Award sponsored by Grant Thornton – winner – FinTrU Ltd Lifetime Achievement Award sponsored by Bank of Ireland UK – winner – Hugh Kennedy

Belfast Business Awards Highly Commended:

Highly Commended in Customer Service Excellence, Independent Retailer sponsored by POWER NI– Seams Perfect Highly Commended Employee of the Year sponsored by Lacuna Developments –Roisin Moss, Abacus Professional Recruitment Highly Commended Customer Service Excellence, Professional Business Service sponsored by CBRE –Lowry Grace Consulting Highly Commended Business Person of the Year sponsored by Value Cabs – Samuel J Anderson, Icemos Technology Ltd

Visit www.belfastchamber.com for information on joining Belfast Chamber of Trade & Commerce.

Category: Other Articles