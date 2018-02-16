10 things to do in Northern Ireland the week of 26 February – 4 March from DiscoverNorthernIreland.com

DiscoverNorthernIreland.com has stacks of fun things to do across Northern Ireland, from family days out to gigs and cultural events. Here are 10 exciting things taking place this week

Bank of Ireland Junk Kouture, Derry~Londonderry, 1 March. A national contest which encourages young designers in secondary level education to create striking couture designs and impressive works of wearable art from everyday junk that would normally find its way into the bin, this fashion show of the design comes to the Millennium Forum Theatre. Irish Golf Expo, Belfast, 3-4 March. Ireland’s premier interactive golf event comes to the Titanic Exhibition Centre. Attendees will have the opportunity to test the latest equipment and accessories, take part in free lessons from PGA professionals and interact with the wide range of golf related businesses who exhibit at the event. The American Country Music Show, Coleraine, 3 March. A celebration of the very best in American country music. This live 8-piece show at the Riverside Theatre includes the songs of Kenny Rogers, Dolly Parton, Neil Diamond and many more. Romeo and Juliet Ballet, Derry~Londonderry, 2 March. The Royal Moscow Ballet brings the world’s greatest love story to the Millennium Forum Theatre. Romeo and Juliet has inspired ballet’s greatest choreographers and ballerinas throughout the world. Jim Mullen with the Ronnie Greer Organ Band, Portstewart, 1 March. Guitar legend Jim Mullen is one of the all-time greats in the history of music. His original and visceral guitar style incorporates many blues and soul influences as well as jazz. Jim is joined by The Ronnie Greer Organ Band at the Flowerfield Arts Centre. Jesus Christ Superstar, Lisburn, 28 February-3 March. Fusion Theatre bring back the global phenomenon that has wowed audiences for over 40 years, Jesus Christ Superstar, to the Island Hall in Lisburn. Shimna Wheelers 3 Park Challenge, Co. Down, 3 March. A leisure MTB/CX Sportive starting in Newcastle and traversing some of the most demanding terrain found in the Donard, Tollymore and Castlewellan Parks before finishing back in Newcastle. Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox, Belfast, 1 March. A viral and real-world sensation, the US group’s vintage-pop mash comes to the Ulster Hall. Marrying the 21st century party vibe of Miley Cyrus or the minimalist angst of Radiohead with the crackly warmth of a vintage 78; don’t miss this unique show. Ulster Rugby V Glasgow Warriors, Belfast, 2 March. In Round 17 of the Guinness PRO14 Championship, Ulster will host trailblazers Glasgow Warriors at Kingspan Stadium. Glasgow have been defeated just once in the PRO14 this season, meaning that this match is sure to be a huge showdown. Macbeth, Derry~Londonderry, 27 February. The vicious, barbaric undercurrent in Shakespeare’s most fear-filled tragedy erupts in this kinetic, blood-thirsty production at the Millennium Forum.

For more information on these events or to plan a short break in Northern Ireland, visit www.DiscoverNorthernIreland.com.

