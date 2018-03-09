The new Ford Fiesta – the Best selling car in the UK.

The Ford Fiesta has topped the UK sales charts for many years now; it has all the attributes of a city a supermini, city car, at the same time the Fiesta has always been an entertaining and fun to drive. Maybe that is why it sells so well.

With ongoing appetite to downsize engine capacities which seems to be the main theme amongst all car manufactures, ford have produced a 3 cylinder 1.0 litre turbo “Ecoboost “engine. It is not a brand new engine as it available in many other Ford models including the large Mondeo. The engine produces a 125bhp, will sprint to 62mph in 9.9 seconds and unlike some 3 cylinder engines it feels very balanced, energetic and willing. At the same time the Ecoboost engine returns over 60milesto the gallon.

The Fiesta I drove was fitted with a 6-speed manual gearbox which was a lovely match for the free revving engine. The driving position is fantastic, as it feels sporty without being hard to get in and out of, and the steering wheel is just the right size to feel natural as well. The manual gear change isn’t quite as slick as I would have expected from Ford but it is easy and fun to switch gears. These things also mean the Fiesta will be enjoyable to drive every day, not just when you find a great road.

The Five door model is a good size for a small car, The Interior is well designed and it is a nice place to be with high quality materials used throughout. The rear seating can only be described as cramped, especially if the front seats are pushed right back. There is an adequate size boot and I think if you are carrying little ones in the back it would be fine in size. You can also drop the rear seats and it leaves a large flat carrying space.

The Fiesta has Aston –esq shark nose and looks quite sporty on the outside it seems to evolve with every year and that is enough to keep it at the top of the sales charts.

The 5 door Fiesta I tested was in Titanium trim – which offered more or less everything you would want in this size of car. It was a joy drive in town and out on the open road and it even coped well with our bumpy roads. The Fiesta certainly will put a smile on your face Ford seen to have cracked the recipe for this little beauty.

Price as tested £17,745.00

If you love this article, you need never miss another! Become a subscriber to Business First and recieve our weekly news digest straight to you inbox. Choose the articles you want to read SUBSCRIBE! Hello Many thanks for joining us at Business First. We are constantly updating the website, so please check back regularly – and if you have a story you think would be of interest to our readers, please let me know. We’ll keep in touch, and if there’s anything we can do for you, please just drop me a line. Gavin Gavin Walker, Managing Editor ([email protected] 028 9147 2119)

Category: Motoring