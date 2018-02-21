The Fiat 124 Spider is back

by Business First Motoring Correspondent, Ian Beasant

Fifty years after the launch of the original car Fiat has revived the much-loved 124 Spider with great effect. While it’s based on the Mazda MX-5 and that is no bad thing, there are subtle changes to the steering, gearing, suspension and interior, which give this a car personality all of its own.

Starting with the biggest change of all – the engine. Under that long, Fiat-badged nose is the Italian carmaker’s 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol. It produces a healthy 140PS while returning a claimed 44.1mpg.

Not bad for a car that will hit 62mph from a standing start in just 7.5 seconds. The figures, especially the economy figure is not far away at all.

The engine does suffer from turbo lag and that does make the 124 a little frustrating to drive –especially when you want overtake you need to keep the engine revving quite high and use the gearbox to get the best out of this car.

The styling is also different. Not only is it more aggressive than its Japanese sibling, it’s also a little retro, paying homage to its illustrious fore father. It does have the baby ‘muscle car’ vibe. Fans of the original 124 Spider should be satisfied, though – the hump in the front bonnet remains, there’s a hexagonal front grille and the rising tail over the rear arches is also similar to the classic design.

Inside, the Fiat feels more luxurious than many of its rivals. With touches of Italian design and flare the visible hand-finished stitching on the seats to the carpet on the inside of the boot, comfort was always going to be more important than on-track performance. While the layout is familiar from the MX-5, Fiat has added soft-touch materials and gloss details to lift the ambience.

And it’s the interior that sets the tone for the ride and handling. Don’t be fooled by the comfort, this is still a proper sports car that will delight keen drivers. It’s just that this incarnation of the convertible 124 is a much more forgiving Italian mistress. The softer feeling suspension and the lack of bite from the brakes makes the 124 spider a much laid back sports car. Which is fine for urban driving and if the weather is good the roof is easy to drop down. When the roof is up and you are on the motorway the 124 spider can be very noisy, but then it is a rag top.

Standard kit includes air-conditioning, leather steering wheel and gear knob, cruise control, alloy wheels, Bluetooth and keyless start.

All of which brings us to perhaps the most important difference between the 124 Spider and the MX-5 – the price. The Fiat 124 Spider costs over £1000 more than the basic MX-5, but less than the 2.0-litre. So it really comes down to which car you fancy. The normally-aspirated, more-involving Mazda – or the plusher, turbocharged, more placid Fiat. Whichever one you choose, though, you won’t be disappointed.

