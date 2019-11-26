2019 VW Passat Estate R-Line.

With over 30 million sold worldwide across its lifetime, the Passat is the best-selling mid-size model in the world. The enhanced eighth-generation model (8.5) benefits from the latest connectivity, powertrain and engine technologies

The Passat is the longest continuing nameplate in the Volkswagen car range, having been initially launched in 1973. The newest update of this premium and spacious vehicle is offered in SE, SEL, and R-Line trims from launch.

The Passat Estate is the favoured choice for UK customers with the Estate outselling the saloon 2:1; it is a lovely car. In 2018 Passat estate was the Top seller in the B –segment estate market.

I Choose theR-Line 2.0 TDI SCR 190 PS engine version with a 7 speed DSG gearbox starting at £35,985 on the road. The exterior has not been changed that much it didn’t need to be. The cabin is superbly designed and built, it exudes quality and those premium touches that are so welcoming. On the road the Passat Estate feels firm and comfortable, the sports seats in the R-Line just fit the way they should, and the driving experience is a pleasure. The interior space is generous for all occupants. An ample luggage space would cover the biggest of shopping trips.

The Passat estate makes sense as it covers so many types of journey from the school run, shopping in the city to around the country road trip and excels in them all. Buyers Perceive the Passat estate as contender in the premium market segment against The Audi A4 Avant, Mercedes Benz C-Class and BMW 3 Series Touring it is a very worthy contender for the spot, The New Passat is generously kitted with loads of technology in both safety and entertainment. Volkswagen has upgraded

The Adaptive Cruise Control function has evolved to version 3.0 and is now predictive so can automatically adjust speed for permanent and temporary speed limits, as well as slowing for junctions and corners. It is fed by both GPS and road sign recognition Lane Assist now enters version 2.0 which means it can recognise kerbs and grass verges in addition to road markings it works effortlessly and adds a bit more attention to your driving without being overbearing.

As far as medium-size estate cars go the 2019 Passat is going to be hard to beat, it does everything you could want and need.

The 2019 Passat is a car with a long history leading into the future.