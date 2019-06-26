World class speakers in Belfast for NI Chamber Annual Networking Conference

Kenny Jacobs Chief Marketing Officer at Ryanair and Cathy Thomson, Global Head of Customer Experience Management at Hostelworld Group will be key-note speakers at the Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s Annual Networking Conference and Business Showcase. Supported by headline sponsor Dublin Airport, the event on 18 September will see over 800 delegates gather in St George’s Market to hear from exemplars, share ideas and make new business connections at the largest dedicated networking event in Northern Ireland.

As well as leaders from travel and tourism, attendees will have the opportunity to hear speakers from Google Digital Garage and local businesses including Flo Lens, Mount Charles Group and Seating Matters.

Speaking about the event, Ann McGregor, Chief Executive, NI Chamber said: Our Annual Networking conference is one of the most popular events in the Northern Ireland business calendar. This year, it will place a particular focus on sales and marketing and the future of work, along with the trends and technologies which will shape both areas of business.

“We are delighted to have secured an outstanding line-up of speakers, who each have something new and valuable to offer attendees from every sector. This, combined with the business showcase, make it a must-attend event for any ambitious company.”

Vincent Harrison, Managing Director, Dublin Airport added: “Dublin Airport is delighted to partner with the Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce Annual Networking Conference and Business Showcase. This is our third consecutive year to be the headline sponsor and take the great opportunity this event provides for us to connect and engage with over 800 businesses across Northern Ireland. The Annual Networking Conference and Business Showcase is an unmissable networking event that brings together key speakers from across industry and trade to share their experiences and learnings.”

The NI Chamber Annual Networking event is supported by headline sponsor Dublin Airport, along with supporting sponsors Belfast City Council, Electric Ireland and The Open University.

Places at the conference are free for NI Chamber members or £50 for non-members. To register visit www.nichambernetworkingconference.com