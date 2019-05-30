Ulster Bank showcases what it means to win in business

Ulster Bank’s Boost team will host a free business seminar tomorrow (Friday May 31) where a line-up of former sports stars will discuss how their sporting careers paved the way for successful business ventures.

Taking place in Windsor Park Stadium on Friday May 31, Winning in Business will highlight how the skills and attributes commonly associated with professional sports people, can also provide a solid foundation for building a lucrative career in business.

A panel of experts will be in attendance, giving insight to business owners on how to adopt the mentality of professional athletes and show how these skills can be transferred into the business field. Along with discussing things like motivation, leadership and commitment, the panel will share tips on how preparing and thinking like an athlete can improve your outcomes both on and off the pitch.

Hosting the event will be Nicola McCarthy, sports broadcaster for the BBC and Manchester City football team. Nicola runs esteemed consultancy firm, Rondo, which gives expert advice to professional athletes on social media strategy and finding appropriate branding opportunities.

Also contributing to the discussion will be two well-known local sport stars; Andy Ward and Paddy Tally. Andy is famed for his place on the 1999 Ulster squad who went on to become the unlikely European champions when they were still an amateur squad and also received over 20 caps for the Ireland international team. After retiring from playing rugby, Andy opened Andy Ward fitness where he works with a range of clients, not just on improving their fitness but also motivating individuals and organisations to stay focused and overcome adversity in all walks of life.

Current Down Gaelic Football Manager, Paddy Tally will then deliver a session on the importance of leadership. As an accomplished player himself, Paddy has had a successful managerial career leading St. Mary’s University to a historic Sigerson Cup victory in 2017. As the current Down manager, Paddy is well acquainted with the importance of strong leadership and has cultivated these skills through running his own business and through managing varying teams over the years.

The event will include an interactive session led by Gabi Burnside, Ulster Bank’s Entrepreneur Acceleration Manager, who will take the learnings from each of the panellists and show attendees how they can learn from these examples in their everyday businesses.

Winning in Business is part of a series of free business events organised by the Ulster Bank Boost team to provide local businesses with the tools, knowledge and networks to grow and succeed. Cara Taylor, Business Growth Enabler with Ulster Bank , is looking forward to an informative and lively session from the panellists.

“We’ve had a number of successful events this year working with the retail and tech sectors but Winning in Business will be our biggest Boost event to date. It’s great to bring together such an esteemed panel who know what it means to win both on and off the pitch.

“There’s something captivating about the psychology and mindset of professional athletes and I am confident our guests will learn many valuable lessons which they can then bring back into their own businesses and teams.”