Stena Line to to partner with EuroPride

For the second year in a row, Stena Line is partnering up with EuroPride. From June 1st -16th the Company will fly the rainbow flag and promote the message “All aboard!” all over Europe in celebration of diversity.

The partnership with EuroPride is one of Stena Line’s initiatives to increase focus on Equality and inclusion*.

“At Stena Line we welcome everyone. Whether you want to work here, travel with us or be one of our business partners. Therefore, we are proud to support EuroPride for another year and the values of equality and diversity they represent; discrimination of any nature has no place in Stena Line”, says Ian Hampton, Chief People & Communications Officer at Stena Line.

During EuroPride June 1st – 16th Stena Line will fly the rainbow flag on a number of our ships and terminals all over Europe; for this period also, we will continue the theme on the Company’s digital channels such as websites, social media and digital sign onboard.

Involving all of Stena Line’s eight regions sends an important message that the Company is united in supporting equal rights and opportunities for everyone, we are playing our part at Stena Line to encourage a world of tolerance and understanding rather than harassment and discrimination – Our strapline this year “All aboard!” embodies this message.

“We have more than 7,200 employees working together to create a great experience for all our customers and most importantly make them feel welcome. For us to do that, we need to make sure we have a sustainable working environment free from harassment, where everyone is given equal opportunities regardless of age, religion, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, ethnicity or disability, says Margareta Jensen Dickson, Head of People at Stena Line.

Therefore, Stena Line has decided to make diversity and anti-harassment training a mandatory part of the onboarding process for all new employees and managers. The Company is also launching an equality and inclusion council that will consider all areas for improvement within the diversity and equality areas such as how we attract, recruit and develop our people.

To create big waves, you need ‘All Aboard‘– and Stena Line is starting this journey with their own people.

*FACT Equality and Inclusion a new sustainability focus area at Stena Line

Stena Line’s sustainability strategy is based on focus areas linked to the UN Global Goals for Sustainable Development. In 2018, Equality and inclusion was launched as the fifth focus area, complementing the existing four areas – Clean energy, Good health and wellbeing, Life below water, and Responsible consumption. For Equality and inclusion, the long-term targets are a minimum of 30 percent female leaders by 2022 and a zero-tolerance in terms of harassment as our goal is to have a harassment free workplace. Read more at stenaline.com/sustainability