Social Bee to host Social Media Bootcamp, Belfast

Due to the success of their first Belfast Social Media Bootcamp Louise Brogan, founder of Social Bee NI has joined forces with Ashleigh Watson of Copper Square Communications to host Belfast’s second one-day Bootcamp this October in the Titanic Hotel. The bootcamp with take place on Thursday 17th October from 8.30am – 4.00pm and will focus on content marketing for your business.

Taking a step up from their more intimate social media seminars, workshops and training days, Louise and Ashleigh’s first Bootcamp saw an impressive 113 eager to learn business owners join together to further strengthen their social media skills and the upcoming bootcamp is set to see similar numbers once again.

Social Media Bootcamp

The Social Media Bootcamp will equip attendees with the skills to create an engaging social media content plan for their business which can be put into action straight away or used to kick-start 2020’s social media efforts. The overall aim of the bootcamp is to give business owners the chance to develop a clear strategy for content creation under the guidance of event organisers, Louise and Ashleigh, looking at elements including where content will be shared, who it should attract and the main purpose of the content.

In addition to hearing from the Social Media Bootcamp hosts, a range of speakers with specialised expertise in content creation will also be in attendance to present and offer tips and advice to the businesses who come along on the day.

Discussing Belfast’s second Social Media Bootcamp, Louise Brogan, Social Bee NI said, “Both Ashleigh and I are delighted to be able to host a second Bootcamp in Belfast. We were thrilled by the success of the first event and were encouraged by many businesses to host a second event, so here we are! This time around we are going to discuss the importance of having a strong social media content plan in place for your business and we are excited to once again welcome a range of great speakers to share their own social media experiences and expertise.”

Each business delegate will develop their own tailored social media content plan and will also take part in mastermind session with other business representatives. The workshop will also include a panel discussion involving several local NI social media personalities and experts.

Commenting, Ashleigh Watson, founder, Copper Square Communications added, “Many businesses are quick to create several social media accounts and post content that won’t necessary help in growing their business’s online profile. Having a content plan in place is crucial for maintaining the growth and success of a business’s social media channels and we are really looking forward to continue growing the social media channels of our local NI businesses.”

For those interested in attending Social Bee NI and Copper Square Communications’ Bootcamp, please note that all ticket prices include lunch and each ticket holder should bring along a mobile phone. For more information on the workshop or to book your place visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/social-media-bootcamp-belfast-content-marketing-for-business-tickets-63880265594 and follow Social Bee NI on Twitter @socialbeeNI