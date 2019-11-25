Northern Ireland ‘missing out on e-bike revolution’

Northern Ireland businesses are missing out on the benefits of the ‘e-bike revolution’ because of its antiquated laws, a leading entrepreneur has warned.

Greg Wilson, founder of insurance comparison site CompareNI.com, says that sales of e-bikes are increasing dramatically in other parts of the UK, and since June of this year businesses and their staff can benefit from tax breaks under the UK’s Cycle to Work scheme.

However, in Northern Ireland e-bikes remain a rare sight. Greg believes this is because legislation classifying e-bikes as mopeds hasn’t been repealed or replaced as it has in other parts of the country, which means any savings are vastly outweighed by the additional cost of tax, insurance, licence and MOT.

e-bike revolution

CompareNI.com‘s research shows that, under the Cycle to Work scheme, a standard taxpayer choosing a £1,000 bike may typically save £70 to £250. However, if they lived in Northern Ireland they would face at least £290 in additional costs, not to mention the time involved.

“E-bikes are one of the biggest trends in transport, and could offer huge benefits for people, the province and small businesses,” says Greg. “They make cycling accessible to a much wider audience – people who have to commute longer distances, older people or those not quite fit enough to make the journey without assistance.

“E-bikes reduce commuting costs and congestion and make it easier for people to access local shops and town centres. And they can also help to cut air pollution and carbon emissions. Cycling is now big business in other parts of the UK, and the growing popularity of e-bikes is likely to fuel that growth.

“However, while people in other areas can use an e-bike like an ordinary bicycle, the fact that they are still classified as mopeds in Northern Ireland is putting people off buying one. The province is set to miss out on the benefits unless those antiquated laws are changed.”

A proposed bill designed to modernise the legal perspective on electric bikes in Northern Ireland, which would have aligned legislation in the province with that in the rest of the UK, was never passed because of the collapse of the power-sharing government in January 2017. Until power-sharing is restored and that bill is passed e-bikes will continue to be classed as mopeds in Northern Ireland, meaning users are obliged to:

hold a moped licence – which involves taking a theory test (cost £23) and a practical test (£58 on weekdays, otherwise £71) at a total cost of at least £81, in addition to any tuition fees.

register the bicycle with the DVLA – which means users must pay road tax of £17 per year and have number plates, costing from £10.

have an MOT – at a cost of £29.65 per year.

wear a motorcycle helmet – which is likely to cost at least £45.

have moped insurance – this could cost anywhere from £100 to £1,000 a year, depending on a wide range of factors. In every other part of the UK insurance is optional for e-bikes, and cyclists who do want cover for their e-bike can take out bicycle insurance, which tends to be cheaper than moped insurance.

Anyone found riding an e-bike in Northern Ireland and not complying with the legal requirements can face a fine of between £500 and £1,000.

In the Netherlands one million e-bikes were sold in 2018 alone, while in Germany one in four bikes sold is now an e-bike. Greg Wilson, who also founded Quotezone.co.uk, one of the leading insurance comparison platforms for people in England, Scotland and Wales, believes those parts of the UK could now experience the same kind of growth the Netherlands and Germany are enjoying following new guidance on the Cycle to Work scheme in June 2019, which clarified that e-bikes and cycles above the £1,000 price limit can be included in the scheme.