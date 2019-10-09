Northern Ireland business urged to support World’s Big Sleepout

On World Homeless Day The World’s Big Sleepout is calling on businesses across Northern Ireland to join them in a global movement to tackle homelessness.

Belfast will join 50 major sleepout events throughout the world including Trafalgar Square, Times Square, Los Angeles, Chicago, New Delhi, Edinburgh, Madrid, Miami and Manilla on Saturday 7th December with the aim of raising $50 million.

Business leaders are invited to join 1,000 people at Stormont Estate who will make up some of the 50,000 people sleeping in unison across the globe to create the world’s largest display of solidarity and support for those experiencing homelessness and displacement. The event will include a concert with some of Northern Irelands’ most popular musicians with a special guest reciting a ‘bedtime story’.

Depaul, the cross-border homelessness charity recently released figures which saw eight children born into homelessness and a 42% increase in children helped in 2018. Research by the Institute of Global Homelessness shows that figures have reached a new level with more than a 100 million people homeless and displaced around the world.

David Carroll, Chief Executive of Depaul said: “Depaul is privileged to be the partner of The Big Sleep Out in Dublin and Belfast. We would encourage companies and organisations from across Ireland to sign up and join us in bringing the world’s attention to the growing issue of homelessness. We are delighted to work with Stormont Estate who have afforded us the venue for Northern Ireland’s sleep out and in the coming weeks, we look forward to announcing who will join us.”

Some of the first people to sign up to sleep out in our worldwide events include:

• Sir Chris Hoy – UK’s greatest ever Olympian

• Matthew Freud – Chairman, Freud Communications

• Sharon Thorne, Global Chair Deloitte

• Adena Friedman – CEO, NASDAQ

Businesses can register now at www.bigsleepout.com / email [email protected]